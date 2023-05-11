COMIC PROS: The Asheboro Public Library is throwing its first-ever Comic Con from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, and it’s doing it right, with at least 13 comic book authors and creators, including illustrators for Marvel Comics and DC. It’s a family friendly event with costume contests and giveaways. Oh, and it’s free. Call 336-318-6804 for more information.
