Grandfather Mountain’s Wilson Center for nature discovery nears completion

Grandfather Mountain is widely known for its lofty heights, offering guests a breathtaking vantage point to the natural world.

But with the forthcoming opening of the park’s brand new Wilson Center for Nature Discovery, guests’ experience on the mountain will soar above and beyond the Mile High Swinging Bridge.

The new facility is officially “under roof” and is expected to open in spring 2022.

Under construction since fall 2019, the Wilson Center — part of an all new Conservation Campus — will nearly double the size of the park’s current Nature Museum with 10,000 square feet of education space, including state-of-the-art museum exhibits, three classrooms, restoration of the ADA-accessible auditorium, enhanced food service facilities to allow for catering and serving educational groups, and expanded capacity for hosting conferences, seminars, receptions and community events.

Outside the center, guests will enjoy new outdoor learning spaces, including an amphitheater with terraced seating and a pavilion, as well as a new botanical garden.

In turn, the park will be able to offer an expanded, mile-high slate of programming opportunities for audiences and participants of all ages.