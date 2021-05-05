Commentary: Brown shooting

I have a few friends I grew up with in Elizabeth City that I talk over the phone with on a regular basis. We always joked that if -- and when -- Elizabeth City makes national news, it's not for a good reason.

That theory was proved right in the worst way possible with the fatal shooting of Andrew Brown by law enforcement officers and the aftermath.

Like my homeboys that have moved to other cities now, I watched events unfold on cable news and social media. It was surreal on all fronts, seeing people and places so familiar, dealing with something too familiar: A Black man being killed by law enforcement officers.

In Andrew Brown's case, shot multiple times -- including once in the back of the head -- while in his car, according to an autopsy commissioned by the family.

Elizabeth City is a small town in every sense of the phrase.

Everybody knows everybody. Sometimes, unintentionally.

Everybody knows everybody's business. Oftentimes, intentionally.