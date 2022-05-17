Commissioners election
Hanging up the aprons: Daryl and DeAnna Knight Gwynn pass Chaney's restaurant to new owners after 28 years
EDEN – The last few years haven’t been easy for Daryl and DeAnna Knight Gwynn, longtime owners of Chaney’s restaurant on King’s Highway here.
The celebration of the university's most recent graduates began early today with a commencement ceremony at the Greensboro Coliseum.
A city memorandum dated Dec. 16, 2020, shows the city bought ownership rights to the Greensboro Gun Show and its potential show dates through 2025.
Voters will decide Tuesday which two candidates advance to the city's general election on July 26.
Motorists are asked to use caution and use alternate routes of travel.
"I've got a serious situation here," the unidentified passenger said in the audio. "My pilot has gone incoherent, and I have no idea how to fly the airplane."
In the Democratic primary Tuesday, voters will have a choice between incumbent Kay Cashion and the Rev. Greg Drumwright, a community activist. Former District 4 commissioner Alan Branson and Alvin Robinson, a former firefighter, will face off in the Republican primary.
Ukraine's top prosecutor says the country plans to hold its first war crimes trial of a captured Russian soldier. Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said Wednesday that her office charged 21-year-old Sgt. Vadin Shyshimarin in the Feb. 28 killing of an unarmed 62-year-old civilian in northeastern Ukraine. She didn't say when the trial will start, but her office has said it has been investigating more than 10,700 alleged war crimes committed by Russian forces and has identified over 600 suspects. Meanwhile, Ukraine shut down one of the pipelines that carry Russian gas across the country to Western Europe. And a Kremlin-installed official in the captured Kherson region says he wants Moscow to annex the region.
To paraphrase Charlene Darling, this’n makes us cry. The family of Maggie Peterson Mancuso, who played Charlene Darling on “The Andy Griffith Show,” announced on Monday that the actress and singer died on Sunday, May 15. The news was posted on the Andy Griffith Show Museum Facebook and on Mancuso’s Facebook page on Monday. A family member wrote on Mancuso’s page that she “passed peacefully in ...
Whitney Oakley, the district's deputy superintendent, will assume leadership of the district on July 11. She'll serve as acting superintendent through Aug. 31, which the board said on Tuesday will be the last day of Superintendent Sharon Contreras. Then, on Sept. 11, Oakley will start as interim superintendent.