After years of neglect and age, Guilford commissioners consider more money for schools

GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Board of Commissioners is taking steps to deliver a $1.7 billion school construction bond referendum to the March 2022 ballot.
On Tuesday, the Guilford County Board of Education voted 7-2 to ask the commissioners to put the bond on the next ballot. The school board would spend the money over a decade to upgrade or maintain schools in the district, the state's third largest.
And although the commissioners haven't taken any vote, county officials are preparing the board to decide on the proposal at their next meeting on Nov. 4.
On Thursday, County Manager Michael Halford explained how the money borrowed from the bonds could be paid back without raising property taxes.
After years of age and neglect, the amount needed for the county's schools is substantial.
Guilford County Schools prepared a report in 2019 that identified $2 billion in needs for maintenance and construction. That figure was compiled before inflation drove costs even higher, Halford said at Thursday's work session.
In March 2020, the school board asked the commissioners to put a $1.6 billion school bond referendum on the ballot.
Instead, the GOP-led board put $300 million on the ballot and the amount was approved by voters.
The 2020 election, however, remade the board of commissioners, creating a 7-2 Democratic majority and giving Chairman Melvin "Skip" Alston the power to push for the remainder of the funds.
Halford said that the county is getting ready to issue bonds from the $300 million approved last year. And while it can financially handle paying back that money, a clear plan will be needed to cover an additional $1.7 billion, even if it's not borrowed all at once.
He said that the current property tax rate can produce a substantial part of the revenue, considering that property values are rising. And he hopes that a quarter-cent sales tax, which could also be placed on the March ballot, would make up the rest of the annual budget needed to pay back the debt.
Contact Richard M. Barron at 336-373-7371 and follow @BarronBizNR on Twitter.