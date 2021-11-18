Commissioners schedule public hearing for $1.7 billion school bond

GREENSBORO — It’ll soon be the public’s turn to comment on a massive Guilford County school bond proposal.

The Guilford County Board of Commissioners voted 7-2 on Thursday to hold a public hearing in December on the proposed $1.7 billion referendum.

The hearing will be held at the commissioners’ next meeting, which is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 2.

The commissioners voted earlier this month to start the process of putting the bond on the March 8, 2022 ballot.

Guilford County Schools has said it needs $2 billion for new schools and repairs. A 2020 bond referendum granted the school system $300 million toward those needs — but vastly more needed to be done.

Now, a new Democratic majority of commissioners elected in 2020 has pushed to obtain the remaining money in a future referendum. The vote on the public hearing was split along party lines, with Republicans Alan Perdue and Justin Conrad voting against it.

Officials have said the county will be able to afford paying for the bonds with the increased revenue from taxes generated under a property revaluation.

The commissioners also voted 8-1 to put a quarter-cent sales tax on the ballot to raise revenue for the bonds.