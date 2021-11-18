Commissioners schedule public hearing for $1.7 billion school bond

GREENSBORO — It’ll soon be the public’s turn to comment on a massive Guilford County school bond proposal.
The Guilford County Board of Commissioners voted 7-2 on Thursday to hold a public hearing in December on the proposed $1.7 billion referendum.
The hearing will be held at the commissioners’ next meeting, which is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 2.
The commissioners voted earlier this month to start the process of putting the bond on the March 8, 2022 ballot.
Guilford County Schools has said it needs $2 billion for new schools and repairs. A 2020 bond referendum granted the school system $300 million toward those needs — but vastly more needed to be done.
Now, a new Democratic majority of commissioners elected in 2020 has pushed to obtain the remaining money in a future referendum. The vote on the public hearing was split along party lines, with Republicans Alan Perdue and Justin Conrad voting against it.
Officials have said the county will be able to afford paying for the bonds with the increased revenue from taxes generated under a property revaluation.
The commissioners also voted 8-1 to put a quarter-cent sales tax on the ballot to raise revenue for the bonds.
Commissioners Carly Cooke and Mary Beth Murphy, who voted in favor of putting forth the sales-tax proposal, said the funding for schools is necessary and the sales tax referendum is a good way to give the public a choice.
Melvin “Skip” Alston, who chairs the Board of Commissioners, said a sales tax is a way to prevent raising property taxes. He added that the $1.7 billion bond debt could cost the county $45 million a year in payments and the sales tax would bring in nearly half that amount.
District 6 Commissioner James Upchurch, who voted against the proposal for the quarter-cent sales tax, said his constituents “overwhelmingly” voted against the last sales-tax proposal in 2020.
Also on Thursday, commissioners voted to give up to $316,000 in economic development incentives to two companies.
The board gave RPM Wood Finishes Group up to $177,227 if it chooses to expand in Greensboro.
The company said it is considering Greensboro along with other sites for a new operation that will be worth $19.5 million and employ 53 workers.
The Hickory-based company makes coatings for wood and furniture under a variety of brands.
The City Council on Wednesday granted RPM a $160,729 incentive.
TAT Piedmont could receive up to $139,400 if it chooses a location in Greensboro. The company is considering investing $13.4 million and hiring 85 workers.
TAT Piedmont repairs and overhauls aviation components near Piedmont Triad International Airport.
City Council also voted Wednesday to grant the company up to $126,423.
Finally on Thursday, commissioners unanimously denied a request from the northwest Guilford County town of Summerfield to expand its zoning jurisdiction by roughly two miles to the southeast.
Town officials said the move is needed to provide a buffer to intense development.
Mayor BJ Barnes said in a letter to commissioners: “Our concern is that higher intensity land uses from urban expansion risk depleting the resources necessary for Summerfield to rely entirely on well water and sanitary septic systems.”
Opponents of the request, however, told commissioners Thursday that such “extra-territorial jurisdiction” for regulations would amount to regulation without representation.
