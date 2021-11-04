Commissioners select new map for voting districts

The presence of the recently Republican-dominated board was strongly felt during Thursday's meeting as former Republican Commissioner Alan Branson rose to speak four times at nearly every opportunity for public speakers.

Branson, who was narrowly defeated in 2020 by now Democratic Commissioner Mary Beth Murphy, denounced Alston's handling of the redistricting, saying the maps remained "in the back of his mind" until late in the process, without public scrutiny. Branson, who had represented District 4, in eastern Guilford County, said Thursday that his precinct was moved into District 2 in the redistricting and that he is now living in Perdue's district.

"Much to my displeasure, I come here tonight to be double-bunked in Mr. Perdue's district if I were to decide to run again," Branson said.

Alston said earlier this week he worked “morning, noon and night” to talk with commissioners, members of the Guilford County Board of Education and a variety of state legislators who could all be affected by his proposal.

Redistricting comes around every 10 years when new data from the U.S. Census Bureau is released and the county learns whether its populations have shifted in ways that make it imbalanced for elections.