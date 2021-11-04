Commissioners select new map for voting districts

GREENSBORO — A bipartisan group of commissioners approved Thursday a new election-district map of Guilford County, but the proposal was not without its detractors.
The Guilford County Board of Commissioners approved the eight redrawn districts by a vote of 6-1, with two commissioners absent.
The new districts will determine who votes in each of the eight commissioners' districts as well as the eight districts for the Guilford County Board of Education. The school board voted in October to use the commissioners' districts for its elections.
It was an unusual vote because the board's two Republicans, Justin Conrad and Alan Purdue, supported the map that was drawn and negotiated by Democratic Chairman Melvin "Skip" Alston, while Democratic Commissioner James Upchurch voted against it. Commissioner Kay Cashion was late to the meeting and did not vote on the redistricting map and Commissioner Carolyn Coleman was absent.
District 6 Commissioner Upchurch, the lone commissioner to vote against the new map, said, "Commissioner Alston, I want to thank you for all the effort that went into creating this. I will be voting against this map simply because my constituents did not want me to support this map."
The new District 6 is heavily Democratic now, with an estimated 55% Democratic voters and 42% Republican voters. The number of Democratic voters was increased by roughly three percentage points over the previous map.
The presence of the recently Republican-dominated board was strongly felt during Thursday's meeting as former Republican Commissioner Alan Branson rose to speak four times at nearly every opportunity for public speakers.
Branson, who was narrowly defeated in 2020 by now Democratic Commissioner Mary Beth Murphy, denounced Alston's handling of the redistricting, saying the maps remained "in the back of his mind" until late in the process, without public scrutiny. Branson, who had represented District 4, in eastern Guilford County, said Thursday that his precinct was moved into District 2 in the redistricting and that he is now living in Perdue's district.
"Much to my displeasure, I come here tonight to be double-bunked in Mr. Perdue's district if I were to decide to run again," Branson said.
Alston said earlier this week he worked “morning, noon and night” to talk with commissioners, members of the Guilford County Board of Education and a variety of state legislators who could all be affected by his proposal.
Redistricting comes around every 10 years when new data from the U.S. Census Bureau is released and the county learns whether its populations have shifted in ways that make it imbalanced for elections.
If any of the county’s districts deviate by a spread of more than 10 percentage points in population, the county must draw new districts. Guilford County elects eight of its commissioners from districts and one for an at-large position.
New census figures show that District 4 in the eastern part of the county has grown so much, it is now 14% above the ideal population with more than 77,000 people.
By comparison, District 5 is now 5% below the ideal population figure.
In October, the county asked residents for suggestions on new districts. Four maps were submitted by two individuals, Alston said, but he hasn’t paid attention to those as closely as the one he’s been fine-tuning.
Alston finished his proposal on Wednesday.
One influential state legislator said earlier this week everybody reached a fair and workable compromise. Guilford County Republican Rep. Jon Hardister, the House majority whip, said he has been closely involved in the process with Alston, a Democrat, who called him for support.
Alston said he spent three hours with county staff members learning how to operate the mapping software so he could create his own proposal. As a result, he was able to pinpoint nearly 40 precincts countywide where populations could be rebalanced and moved to recreate districts.
In addition to the overall population requirements, districts must be contiguous and have relative parity of party representation. In other words, they must be “competitive.”
However, that definition differs depending on your political party of choice.
Alston has also made a considerable effort to work with the Guilford County Board of Education. That’s because the school board can choose to have their voting districts mirror whatever map the commissioners ultimately choose — which is the case now — or draw their own.
Thing is, Alston said he wasn’t thinking about that when he created an early version of his map.
That left school board member Linda Welborn without a seat in District 4 because the precinct where she resides was moved by Alston. Likewise, board member Anita Sharpe was moved from one district to another.
Both called Alston to request that he redraw the map to return them to their districts.
“So I was able to go to the map and put them back in,” he said.
Alston said he was keeping an eye toward the people who may not like the county’s map — the General Assembly. So that’s why he contacted Hardister, who had also requested that Welborn be returned to her district.
