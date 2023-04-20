COMMUNION OF LEGENDS: Talk about your supergroups. Banjo legend Béla Fleck, tabla master Zakir Hussain and double bass virtuoso Edgar Meyer will perform on Saturday at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts on the campus of Appalachian State University for what promises to be a mind-expanding performance. Contact theschaefercenter@appstate.edu or call 800-841-2787 or 828-262-4046 for more information.
