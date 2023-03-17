St. Paddy’s Day Bash in Burlington today

The Burlington Recreation & Parks Special Events Division’s sixth Annual Downtown Burlington St. Paddy’s Day Bash will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. March 17 at the Historic Depot.

The event will feature traditional Irish performances, live music, food trucks, roaming entertainment, community organizations, a beer garden and more. Family activities will take place from 5 to 8 p.m., with the remaining hour focusing on food trucks, live music and the beer garden.

This event will result in two street closures from 2 to 10 p.m. Front Street (from Worth Street to Spring Street), as well as Main Street (from Davis Street to Front Street).

A&T bookstore to host book signing

The Barnes & Nobles Bookstore at N.C. A&T will host a book signing event for graduate and author Ruth Prince-Dukes from 1 to 3 p.m. March 22 in the John W. Mitchell Student Center, 1403 John Mitchell Drive, Suite 125 NSC in Greensboro.

Beverages and snacks will be provided at this free event.

For information, call 336-334-7593.

A&T farm to host food-waste symposium

Love the Food, Hate the Waste: A Food Waste Solutions Spring Symposium is set for 1 to 6 p.m. March 22 at the N.C. A&T Farm Pavilion, 3020 McConnell Road in Greensboro.

This collaborative event is hosted to bring more awareness and provide an open forum for discussing issues encircling food waste and recovery solutions in Greensboro. It also provides a space for collegiate students to share their creative and informative projects on food waste: Reduction, distribution, composting and more.

For information, email crystal_mercer@ncsu.edu or visit 336-641-2427. To register, visit tinyurl.com/rv7bhyj3.

Peace Corps director to speak at Bennett

Bennett College will welcome Peace Corps Director Carol Spahn for a set of live, global conversations on gender equity, diversity and inclusion on March 22.

Spahn and Bennett College President Suzanne Walsh will be joined in-person and virtually by participants from around the world to explore the power of service and the ways in which gender equity is woven throughout national and international service and development work.

The event will include small group discussions and panels with Returned Peace Corps Volunteers and Peace Corps staff, as well as global conversations with Peace Corps Country Directors, including directors from Panama, Tanzania, Guyana and Kosovo.

This free event is open to the public, especially college students. Registration is required for the in-person sessions. Attendees can choose to attend in-person or via Zoom. For additional information, including a schedule of the day’s events, visit tinyurl.com/mwpzxbnw.

Report offers findings on women’s challenges

Greensboro’s Commission on the Status of Women has published its 2022 Women of Greensboro Report. The 50-page document available online at tinyurl.com/ybupzwcs details findings and analyzes data gathered from the commission’s 2022 survey of 1,152 female city residents.

The report identifies different structural and individual challenges facing women in Greensboro and notes four key issues:

Money – Women are concerned with having enough money in retirement and some are concerned with having enough money to survive now. This issue involves fair pay, equal treatment and opportunities for career advancement.

Mental health – The report discloses many female residents are concerned about mental health issues and resources to address them.

Health care – The survey shows women in the city struggle to find suitable access to primary care physicians, specialists, and dentists.

Sentiment – Data indicate while women generally appreciated life in Greensboro, many had an unfavorable response when asked about living as a woman in the city.

The report also details the survey’s data-collection process and compilation. It also contains recommendations for city council members and other city leaders.

CSW’s mission is to improve the quality of life for women in Greensboro. Learn more about the commission at greensboro-nc. gov/csw. For information, contact Liz Lennon at 336-373-2038.

Funny Godmothers set to appear in High Point

Nationally-touring comedy headliners, the Funny Godmothers, are bringing the funny to the High Point Theatre stage at 7:30 p.m. March 25.

Featured on Dry Bar Comedy, both Karen Morgan and Tara Brown come together in this show. Morgan, a former trial attorney, first began her career as a finalist on Nickelodeon TV’s “Search for the Funniest Mom in America” and can be heard on Sirius XM Radio. Her clean shows have made Morgan a theater audience favorite nationwide.

Brown is widely known for her clean and family-friendly comedy nationwide.

For information, visit www.highpointtheatre.com or call 336-887-3001.

Literary festival set for May 18-20

The Greensboro Literary Organization, a nonprofit bringing together authors, readers and students throughout the community, will hold the Greensboro Bound Literary Festival May 18-20.

Greensboro Bound draws thousands of book lovers, readers, writers, publishers, academics and scholars to the community by providing a platform for dialogue and discussion. Authors and topics presented this year include the LGBTQ+ experience, historical fiction, immigrant narratives, cookbooks, young adult, short stories, children’s books, memoir and romance. Children’s authors are presenting for the first time since the 2019 festival, continuing GLO’s partnership with Guilford County Schools Library Media Services and early childhood education-focused nonprofit Ready for School, Ready for Life.

The 2023 festival is funded in part by a National Endowment for the Arts grant. These funds are sponsoring panels on untold LGBTQIA stories, Native American authors and Gullah Geechee food and culture.

Authors and topics for Greensboro Bound 2023 will be released in the weeks leading up to the festival.

For information, visit https://greensborobound.com/ coming-soon-2023/.

Officials asking for input on city corridor

The Greensboro Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization and the NC Department of Transportation seek initial community input for a future reconfiguration of the Battleground Avenue, Lawndale Drive and Westover Terrace corridor. Residents are asked to detail their concerns about safety and other issues traveling to and through this area.

Individuals may provide input via:

An interactive feedback tool, available online soon.

A public input session March 27 at Guilford Park Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 2100 Fernwood Drive in Greensboro. There will be a session for area business and property owners from 2 to 4 p.m. and a session for the general public from 5 to 7 p.m. Individuals may visit at any time.

The project, NCDOT Project U-6108, intends to improve traffic congestion, make the road network less confusing, better accommodate bus users, cyclists and pedestrians, and improve safety for all users. The project is in the early planning stages. Funding for initial engineering work is included in the State Transportation Improvement Program which identifies transportation funding and a schedule for projects over a 10-year period. Construction funding has not yet been identified, meaning the project construction timelines are still undetermined.

For information, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/GDOT.

Women’s enrichment symposium set for April 1The Heart of the Piedmont Chapter of the American Business Women’s Association’s 32nd Women’s Enrichment Symposium is set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 1 at Carolina Core Wellness, 4000 Ossi Court in High Point. This event will be in-person as well as virtual.

Don’t Go Through Life, Grow Through Life is the event theme.

The day will also feature networking, auctions and shopping – vendors will be on-site. Food will be provided. Supporter tables are available.

The cost is $45 (in-person), $35 (virtual). Students with identification can attend for $25.

To register, visit https://heartofpiedmont.ticketspice.com/womens-enrichment- symposium.

City holding egg hunt for our canine friends

Greensboro Parks and Recreation will host Fetch: Egg Hunt for Dogs from 9 a.m. to noon April 1 at the Griffin Dog Park, 5301 Hilltop Road in Greensboro. Admission is free, but registration is required. Sign up to participate in the egg hunt or costume contest at tinyurl.com/FetchDogEggHunt23.

All canine visitors must arrive leashed and up-to-date on vaccinations. No female dogs in heat or unneutered male puppies. The costume contest begins at 9:15 a.m. Winners will be chosen for the most creative, funniest and best overall costumes. Dogs will hunt for treat-filled eggs within Griffin Dog Park between 10:15 and 11:15 a.m. depending on their time slot. There will also be vendors onsite and a take-home craft to do with your dog.

For information, contact Chamreece Diggs at 336-373-7503 or chamreece.diggs @greensboro-nc.gov.

High Point conducting satisfaction survey

Between now and April 7, the City of High Point Electric Utilities Department will be conducting a survey among its customers to measure satisfaction levels and opinions, as well as identify opportunities to improve.

The digital survey will be conducted by the Maru Group, a professional research firm. To complete the survey digitally, residents can scan the QR code on their phone sent in their next utility bill or go online to https://bit.ly/HighPoint_Survey. Customers can also access the digital survey via their website or social media.

Maru maintains the anonymity of respondents to surveys the firm conducts. No information will be released that might, in any way, reveal the identity of any customer that participates in the survey.