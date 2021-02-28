Community Milestones

The Seniors Wonder World of Golf, a nonprofit invitational golf fellowship for men who are 55 or older, recently presented checks to three local nonprofit agencies in their Annual “Give Back” Campaign.

SWWG, during its 16-event golf season from April through October, collects donations from players in addition to a portion of player tournament entry fees being earmarked for charities. Traditionally at the end of year, SWWG presents these donations to various charities. Because of the pandemic, SWWG was unable to have its annual member breakfast event to present these checks to the charities.