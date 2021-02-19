A closer look: Tree bark beholds unique designs, various uses

A sassafras twig has a floral cinnamon fragrance. The root was often used to make a spring tonic with a taste much like root beer, and for many medical complaints. In 1960, the Food and Drug Administration declared it a cancer danger and banned the substance.

Black walnut (Juglans nigra) bark has an odd spicy, earthy, somewhat citrusy scent.

Black cherry (Prunus serotina) bark has a sweet almond-like fragrance.

An interesting syrup is one made from the bark of shagbark hickory rather than the sap. A pound of 4- to 6-inch pieces of bark (taken from loose pieces without pulling a whole strip off), some water and sugar and you are ready to go. It has a sweet earthy-smokey flavor and can be used as any syrup or to glaze meat or fish when cooking.

There are medicinal qualities in the bark of many trees. Willow trees (Salix species) contain salicin which metabolizes as salicylic acid from which aspirin was developed. Oak tree bark contains the same compound. A tea made from the bark of beech trees was used for lung problems, and it was claimed to relieve the itching of poison ivy. Basswood (Tilia americana) was used to soothe burns. Indigenous people made small cuts in the bark of balsam poplar (Populus balsamifera) and used the resinous gum that seeps out to ease toothaches.

There is not much wilderness left in our world. There is not a lot of civility left, either. Those of us who cherish wilderness, justice and peace can summon the experiences of being out in the natural world to ease today's stress.

Katherine Schlosser is an author, lecturer and naturalist who is happy to receive your questions or comments; call 336-855-8022 or email kathyschlosser@triad.rr.com.