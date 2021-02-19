A closer look: Tree bark beholds unique designs, various uses

Where the forest murmurs
there is music: ancient, everlasting. Go to
the winter woods: listen there, look, watch,
and 'the dead months' will give you a subtler
secret than any you have yet found in the forest.
— Fiona Macleod, 1906
Wilderness is defined as areas that retain their primeval character, devoid of the influence of man. One of the most dramatic places I have experienced was the Hoh rainforest in Olympic National Park in Washington state.
Entering on a soft footpath that may have first been established by animals, we were enveloped by towering moss-draped trees along the sides of the path. Deeper into the forest, ancient trees stand as living phantoms of the past. The silence was profound. No traffic, no human voices, no airplanes flying over to mar the quiet.
I did not count as noise the birds, animals, the rushing water of a creek, or the singing and creaking of trees. My companion on this walk remained silent as well, as it seemed irreverent to shatter the silence.
Now we sit in our homes, battered by news and body counts and politics and crises and injustice. We are in a moral wilderness, bereft of the comfort of friends and family unless it is virtual. But how do you hug a computer screen? How do we return a little natural wilderness back into our lives?
For those so inclined, we start by following Fiona Macleod’s advice: listening and observing, even in our own backyards. Macleod was the pseudonym used by William Sharp (1855-1905) from 1893 until his death. The book from which this quote is taken is "Where the Forest Murmurs, Nature Essays," apparently published by his wife Elizabeth A. Sharp after his death.
Winter exposes the amazing structure of trees and the bark that protects them from insect invasion, heat in summer and cold in winter, excess water and allows the trees to breathe. Trees hold secrets some of us have yet to learn.
Tree bark, with inner and outer layers, forms and continues growing as a protective covering. The outer layer, formed from dead cork cells, is what we usually see and which can develop in a variety of colors and patterns, often changing as the tree matures. The inner bark consists of the xylem and phloem, which transport sugars and fluids. All bark protects the wood inside.
The difference between pine and deciduous trees is easy to see, as are a few others. The peeling strips of bark making a shaggy appearance defines shagbark hickory (Carya ovata); the warty bark of sugarberry (Celtis laevigata); flowering dogwood (Cornus florida) with small square-ish blocks like alligator skin; and eastern red cedar (Juniperus virginiana) with reddish, thin, shredding strips for example. Every species of tree has a different style of bark and variations can occur within species.
The patterns of bark are many and interesting, but there is still another attribute of the bark of some trees that adds to their interest: fragrance. You may need to lightly scratch a small piece of bark to detect it but try not to scratch deeply enough to harm the tree. Sometimes just snapping off a small piece of a twig will release the fragrance.
The twigs of black birch (Betula lenta) have a fragrance most recognize as wintergreen, and flavored a popular beverage of years ago. Birch beer is a soda now made from the sap of the tree rather than the bark and is obtained much the same way as maple sap. The taste is similar to root beer, but fresher and a bit minty. There are small batch producers still making it, but many now use essential oils from commercial manufacturers as their base. Originally a small beer, meaning 2% alcohol, was made by fermenting the sap with yeast.
The next time you travel to the West, stop to smell the bark of a ponderosa pine (Pinus ponderosa), which has been described as vanilla with a hint of butterscotch, especially when the bark is exposed to the warmth of the sun.
Some people report a scent of tea in the peeling bark of sycamore (Platanus occidentalis). The bark peels in large irregular shapes, leaving areas of white exposed from beneath the gray-brown bark. As the tree ages, the upper portions of the tree are mostly white.
A sassafras twig has a floral cinnamon fragrance. The root was often used to make a spring tonic with a taste much like root beer, and for many medical complaints. In 1960, the Food and Drug Administration declared it a cancer danger and banned the substance.
Black walnut (Juglans nigra) bark has an odd spicy, earthy, somewhat citrusy scent.
Black cherry (Prunus serotina) bark has a sweet almond-like fragrance.
An interesting syrup is one made from the bark of shagbark hickory rather than the sap. A pound of 4- to 6-inch pieces of bark (taken from loose pieces without pulling a whole strip off), some water and sugar and you are ready to go. It has a sweet earthy-smokey flavor and can be used as any syrup or to glaze meat or fish when cooking.
There are medicinal qualities in the bark of many trees. Willow trees (Salix species) contain salicin which metabolizes as salicylic acid from which aspirin was developed. Oak tree bark contains the same compound. A tea made from the bark of beech trees was used for lung problems, and it was claimed to relieve the itching of poison ivy. Basswood (Tilia americana) was used to soothe burns. Indigenous people made small cuts in the bark of balsam poplar (Populus balsamifera) and used the resinous gum that seeps out to ease toothaches.
There is not much wilderness left in our world. There is not a lot of civility left, either. Those of us who cherish wilderness, justice and peace can summon the experiences of being out in the natural world to ease today's stress.
Katherine Schlosser is an author, lecturer and naturalist who is happy to receive your questions or comments; call 336-855-8022 or email kathyschlosser@triad.rr.com.