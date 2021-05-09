Annual Wild Food Weekend continues to attract guests from across U.S.

Dunn specializes in making first-aid salves and solar infused oils and helped participants make a couple of these products from herbs often located just a few steps from their backdoor steps.

Akers discussed techniques for mushroom propagation with primitive equipment readily available in most home kitchens and/or workshops.

A guided hike to seek out edible wild plants, weeds and flowers native to the camp area took in a wide trail around the nearly 200-acre facility, including the beaver pond.

Although health issues this year prevented his being a guide, Milton Hundley, 82, of Eden led foraging and educational hikes for many years in the past. He began participating the second year and still comes every year.

On the first night of the weekend event, the campers enjoyed a Night Owl Hike around the lake in search of owls. Saturday’s events began early with a bird walk and talk followed by a choice of several foraging and workshop options. Saturday afternoon was spent preparing the foods. After the dinner, everyone enjoyed activities such as songs about catfish, wild snake tales and musical numbers.

Sunday’s events culminated the weekend and included an introduction about first aid uses of wild plants and preparing and processing wild plant materials and dyes.