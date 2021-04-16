Backyard beekeeping is all the buzz

The buzz about spring in the Triad isn’t just sunshine and beautiful blooms. It’s also about the bees, the all-stars of the pollinator world.
There are more than 3,500 types of bees in North America, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and all are essential to the food chain. Bees ensure the reproduction of thousands of wild plant species and 85% of all cultivated crops, including fruits, vegetables and even nuts. But only one kind also makes honey, and that quality makes them golden to gardeners, hobbyists and any human with a sweet tooth.
If it seems as though the hum of activity around backyard beekeeping has gotten louder lately, it has. Even before COVID-19 brought gardening and sprucing up at home to the forefront, interest in beekeeping was on the rise, according to Rob Jacobs of the nonprofit Guilford County Beekeepers Association.
“There has been a heightened interest for a number of years now,” he said. “Our most recent beginner courses have had between 55 and 85 people, and although not all will become beekeepers, they are all interested in bees in some way. Commercial suppliers were very busy last year, too.”
Right now, the nectar is flowing and pollen is showing, and honeybees are in their element. Coming out of a winter dormancy — bees don’t fly unless the temperature is more than 50 degrees — these pollinators are taking advantage of blooming red maples, sumac, dandelions and hollies.
“Honeybees are kind of picky. They can’t eat just anything,” Jacobs said. Popular azaleas, for example, are the wrong shape for a honeybee proboscis (its mouth parts). That’s where other bees come in, to fly in and knock the pollen around so that it’s more accessible.
“Bee species help each other,” said Jacobs, who keeps 20 hives in four locations, including the Greensboro Arboretum, the Cooperative Extension office, a friend’s farm and his own backyard. “That’s why it’s important that we have them all.”
Some keepers want to do something good for the environment. Others want a hobby with sweet rewards: one hive can produce 50-80 pounds of honey. Still others are fascinated by the chance to get a little closer to the charismatic creatures. Either way, bees are the bomb.
“I just love to watch them,” said Greensboro builder David Millsaps, who keeps three hives at his business off Wendover Avenue and others at his home. “They have fascinating behaviors. They fly out in the morning and come home at sundown. They’ll visit the same type of flower over and over, and then move on to another. They communicate through dancing; one dance tells the other bees what direction to take to the next good source of food – how far away it is, which way to turn. They’re brilliant little creatures.”
Backyard beekeeping is allowed everywhere in Guilford County; governed by the same rules as chickens, the number of hives permitted is mostly a matter of lot size and distance from neighbors. Many neighbors are happy to have them, but a jar of honey given between friends never hurt, either, beekeepers say.
Honeybees can forage within three to four miles of their hive, seeking pollen and nectar from early spring until early fall; whatever pollen and nectar sources they can find within that radius are fair game. The resultant honey usually has an amalgam of tastes. An urban hive near a cola bottling plant, for example, had a distinct cola taste, according to beekeeper lore.
An urban environment doesn’t deter them; as long as there’s a little shade, something blooming within their range and a water source, bees can live comfortably on city rooftops, near busy urban loops and behind businesses.
“My bees are probably flying over to N.C. A&T and sampling whatever may be growing over there,” Millsaps said. “I’ve heard of bees in New York City flying over to Central Park or sampling the flowers growing outside apartments.”
But bees that prefer the country have a home there, too. Donna Wallace’s 30 hives are at the end of a long, gravel driveway in a rural corner of High Point, a testimony to how productive bees can be with plentiful forage. Tiny purple wildflowers carpet the ground in her “bee yard” also spotted with dandelions, clover and violets.
“It’s a pollinator playground back here. I actually mow around these flowers most of the time — the more forage they have, the less hard they have to work,” Wallace said. “A bee can visit up to 5,000 flowers in a single day. They’re building up their population right now, and there could be 20,000 bees in one colony, getting ready for everything to really start blooming.”
A member of Guilford County Beekeepers Association, Wallace mentors beginning beekeepers and sells honey. When her bee colonies are growing strong, she divides her hives and sells bees.
“They do take effort. Lack of attention at the right time can kill a hive,” she said. “My advice would be to take a beginner’s class and find a good mentor to help them really thrive.”
More than just a sweet treat, honey has medicinal benefits. Raw, or unpasteurized, honey has been shown to help seasonal allergies, coughs and diarrhea thanks to its antioxidant properties. Natural honey also has antibacterial and antimicrobial properties, and can even be used to clean wounds, according to online health news publisher WebMD.com.
Then, there’s the relaxation factor. The peaceful, calm drone of bees has been used in yoga and meditation; working with bees has helped veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder, Wallace said.
Although bees are generally independent and resilient, they are facing environmental threats. Some of those threats are human-induced.
“One of the most frequently-asked questions I get is, ‘Are the bees in trouble?’” Jacobs said.
Honeybees are not endangered, thanks to the thousands of commercial hives “working” to pollinate crops nationwide for large agriculture operations. However, once ubiquitous wild bees have seen a steep decline since the 1990s — as much as 80%. Habitat loss, disease, climate change — bees need predictable weather — and widespread pesticide use are all culprits.
“Bees pollinate one third of our food supply. No bees, no food,” Wallace said. “Most of the world’s flowering plant species need pollinators to reproduce. People usually don’t intend to harm bees, but they don’t read labels and overuse chemicals. Be careful and be conscious of what you do.”
Although honey is a good perk, the joy of watching and learning about the bees is the most important thing, beekeepers say.
“It calms your soul,” Wallace said. “It also makes you more aware. In the years I’ve been beekeeping, I have become a lot more conscious of what’s going on in the world.”
