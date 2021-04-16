Backyard beekeeping is all the buzz

“Honeybees are kind of picky. They can’t eat just anything,” Jacobs said. Popular azaleas, for example, are the wrong shape for a honeybee proboscis (its mouth parts). That’s where other bees come in, to fly in and knock the pollen around so that it’s more accessible.

“Bee species help each other,” said Jacobs, who keeps 20 hives in four locations, including the Greensboro Arboretum, the Cooperative Extension office, a friend’s farm and his own backyard. “That’s why it’s important that we have them all.”

Some keepers want to do something good for the environment. Others want a hobby with sweet rewards: one hive can produce 50-80 pounds of honey. Still others are fascinated by the chance to get a little closer to the charismatic creatures. Either way, bees are the bomb.

“I just love to watch them,” said Greensboro builder David Millsaps, who keeps three hives at his business off Wendover Avenue and others at his home. “They have fascinating behaviors. They fly out in the morning and come home at sundown. They’ll visit the same type of flower over and over, and then move on to another. They communicate through dancing; one dance tells the other bees what direction to take to the next good source of food – how far away it is, which way to turn. They’re brilliant little creatures.”