While serving as foster parents, Casey and Lauren Ellis learned quickly that there is a lack of available childcare in Rockingham County.

“Waitlists for childcare in our area are years long,” Casey Ellis said. “Parents are having to not work, simply because there is no one to care for their children.”

The Ellises finally ended up moving out of Rockingham County to Guilford County to find needed childcare.

In 2021, the couple decided to join friends Justin and Hunter Edwards, whom they met when they became licensed foster parents, and do their part to help ease some of the childcare deficit in Rockingham County. The Edwards also struggled with finding childcare for their foster children in the county.

“Our business partner Hunter had to quit her full-time job to care for her children by staying home with them,” Ellis said. “We knew that if we faced challenges, there were others, as well.”

The two couples opened their first childcare center, Locomotion Learning for children 1 to 5 years old, in November 2021, and then opened a second center, Locomotion Littles in Reidsville for children 9 weeks to 1 year old, in 2022. They opened their third center March 27 of this year in Madison. It serves children 1 to 5 years old with the possibility of serving infants, depending on the needs in the community.

A former research and development scientist with a master’s degree in biology, Casey Ellis now works full time helping run the centers, handling most of the business side of things, while Hunter manages the day-to-day operations.

“With my science background, I enjoy being in the classroom teaching and leading some fun science experiments,” Ellis said.

He described the childcare crisis in Rockingham County as a major issue affecting families.

“Centers across our county are closing classrooms,” Ellis said. “We, as a newly licensed center, are trying to absorb those placements of children as best we can so parents aren’t going without childcare for long periods of time.”

The owners also feel it is important to help support local foster-care families. The Edwards and Ellis families have each adopted three children from foster care, with each couple having a total of four children.

“Because we, as owners, are former foster parents, in each of our classrooms, we have an emergency slot reserved specifically for a child placed in foster care,” Ellis said.

This means that a foster parent in need of childcare will have immediate childcare without being placed on a waiting list.

“We knew we not only wanted to meet a need in our county but also somehow incorporate our love of fostering into our business model,” Ellis added.

Ellis said they are also proud to offer the first infant-only childcare facility in the county, which can accommodate up to 20 infants and young toddlers.

“At this location we also have a private lactation pod so our breastfeeding employees and parents of children in our care have a safe and comfortable place to provide nourishment to/for their baby,” he said.

Ellis realizes opening Locomotion centers is one way he can help, but said much more needs to be done to solve the childcare crisis in Rockingham County. He and the other owners have participated in listening groups sponsored by the Rockingham County Partnership for Children and have joined the partnership and other leaders in helping develop a formal action plan.

“We meet with local leaders in our area to develop talking points centered around not only the need for infant and toddler care specifically but also the barriers that are present within the early education field,” Ellis said.

Ellis explained that state licensing in childcare centers requires that each classroom maintain certain staff-to-child ratios to ensure the highest quality and safety. Also, for a facility to be designated a higher rated center, an education component must be met. Minimally, 50 percent of the teachers need an associate degree in Early Childhood Education. This can be challenging in rural communities

In 2022, Locomotion decided to implement a benefits package offering their employees 15 paid holidays, vacation and sick time, as well as supplemental insurance.

“Childcare workers are often presented with significantly lower wages, and these types of benefits are rare within the field,” Ellis said. “We hope to not only attract well-equipped and educated staff but retain them throughout their careers.”

Ellis said their ultimate goal is to become a franchise with childcare centers across North Carolina, especially in rural areas, all operating under the same mission and core values.

“We would love to see every family in the county have access to available, affordable and quality childcare without having to relocate to other areas,” Ellis said. “Our hope is that by being able to meet the childcare needs of the workers in our community, in turn other new businesses will grow and flourish, therefore increasing overall economic development. Also, it is my hope that teachers are paid their worth.”