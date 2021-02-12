City offers inclusive recreation through sports, classes and more

City staff also were inspired to create new outreach programs for young adults and teens with disabilities after they heard from a past program participant and his mother.

He was lonely, Williams said. And like a lot of people, he was craving interaction. Even though the young man has a job at a store, “people don’t stop and talk anymore,” Williams said.

With all the virtual programs, there weren’t as many opportunities for personal interactions, one-on-one instruction, or for young people with disabilities to get to practice their social skills.

“Some people can follow along and look at the screen, but a lot of kids who are on the autism spectrum, they need the physical interaction,” Williams said.

AIR is partnering with Youth Leadership Greensboro, a high school leadership program, to create a new mentorship program that will connect young leaders with teens or young adults with disabilities.

They will be teamed up based on interests, and will meet virtually in a group and then one-on-one. Depending on how the pandemic progresses, “our hope is for everyone to meet in person at least by May,” Williams said.

Anyone interested in being a part of the program can reach out to AIR to sign up.