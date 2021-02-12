City offers inclusive recreation through sports, classes and more

GREENSBORO — Greensboro Parks and Recreation has created many new winter and spring programs for individuals with disabilities and for veterans.
Many were designed to specifically address unique circumstances created by the COVID-19 pandemic — isolation and the needs for additional safety measures.
Staff amended year-round programs to boost safety from COVID-19 for instructors and participants. Their efforts include offering new programs virtually, including a beginner adaptive yoga class to help children ages 6-10 reduce stress and a baking class for ages 15-35.
While the virtual platform offers a safer option during the pandemic, it doesn’t always work well for adaptive and inclusive recreation (AIR) programs that focus on social, in-person experiences with hands-on instruction.
The Greensboro staff and other municipal parks department partners transformed the fall football and winter basketball leagues into a hybrid in-person and virtual program, where players practiced together via Zoom. They later competed individually at in-person, socially distanced skills assessments. The efforts of teammates combined to determine league winners.
They planned drive-thru sports banquets, to still have that social engagement at a safe distance.
“We’re trying to be a little creative," said Sharon Williams, AIR program coordination for Greensboro Parks and Recreation. "You’re not just getting to exercise to exercise. We are trying to give them a reason to compete."
City staff also were inspired to create new outreach programs for young adults and teens with disabilities after they heard from a past program participant and his mother.
He was lonely, Williams said. And like a lot of people, he was craving interaction. Even though the young man has a job at a store, “people don’t stop and talk anymore,” Williams said.
With all the virtual programs, there weren’t as many opportunities for personal interactions, one-on-one instruction, or for young people with disabilities to get to practice their social skills.
“Some people can follow along and look at the screen, but a lot of kids who are on the autism spectrum, they need the physical interaction,” Williams said.
AIR is partnering with Youth Leadership Greensboro, a high school leadership program, to create a new mentorship program that will connect young leaders with teens or young adults with disabilities.
They will be teamed up based on interests, and will meet virtually in a group and then one-on-one. Depending on how the pandemic progresses, “our hope is for everyone to meet in person at least by May,” Williams said.
Anyone interested in being a part of the program can reach out to AIR to sign up.
AIR is also hosting a Young Adult Social Club targeted to that same teen and young adult population, ages 13-25. It will meet every Monday from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Feb. 22-March 15 on Zoom.
Parks and Recreation staff hope to give folks “something to look forward to every week,” said Kaitlynne Temple, AIR assistant coordinator.
“We’ll be working on social skills and playing some fun games, allowing them to meet some other individuals in the community that might be going though the same problems right now,” Temple said.
Luckily, AIR’s signature sports programs — adaptive golf, First Tee golf for children, and veteran’s archery and golf — are easily adapted for COVID-19 safety protocols. Registration is already open for spring programs.
Amanda Lehmert is a senior communications specialist with the City of Greensboro. She can be reached at amanda.lehmert@greensboro-nc.gov.