Civil Rights Museum Offers Virtual Kwanzaa 2021

The International Civil Rights Center & Museum began a virtual celebration of Kwanzaa on Sunday, Dec. 26, by offering a virtual presentation focused on Umoja or unity.
The celebration continues through Jan. 1 with the following virtual presentations focused on the principles of Kwanzaa:
- Dec. 27 - kujichagulia or self-determination
- Dec. 28 - ujima or collect work and responsibility
- Dec. 29 - ujamaa or cooperative economics
- Dec. 30 - nia or purpose
- Dec. 31 - kuumba or creativity
- Jan. 1 - imani or faith
To watch the virtual presentations, visit https://sitinmovement.org/2021-kwanzaa.
For information, call 336-274-9199.