Civil Rights Museum Offers Virtual Kwanzaa 2021
Civil Rights Museum Offers Virtual Kwanzaa 2021

Kwanzaa
INTERNATIONAL CIVIL RIGHTS CENTER & MUSEUM, PROVIDED

The International Civil Rights Center & Museum began a virtual celebration of Kwanzaa on Sunday, Dec. 26, by offering a virtual presentation focused on Umoja or unity.

The celebration continues through Jan. 1 with the following virtual presentations focused on the principles of Kwanzaa:

  • Dec. 27 - kujichagulia or self-determination
  • Dec. 28 - ujima or collect work and responsibility
  • Dec. 29 - ujamaa or cooperative economics
  • Dec. 30 - nia or purpose
  • Dec. 31 - kuumba or creativity
  • Jan. 1 - imani or faith

To watch the virtual presentations, visit https://sitinmovement.org/2021-kwanzaa.

For information, call 336-274-9199.

