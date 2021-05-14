Club Happenings

Achievers
The Euterpe Music Club of Greensboro held its spring meeting on April 25.
Historically, the meeting is a banquet but due to COVID-19, it was an outdoor picnic.
Each year winners of the club’s scholarships are announced and winners perform musical offerings. This year the winners enjoyed the picnic with Euterpe members.
Winners of the three scholarships are:
Music education: Esther Garcia Moreno, a junior at UNCG. She is completing an undergraduate degree in music education. She played the piano.
Instrumental music performance: Ellie Taylor, a sophomore at the N.C. School of the Arts. She played the piano.
Vocal music performance: Peyton Wheeler, a sophomore mezzo-soprano pursuing a Bachelor of Music in vocal performance at UNCG.
New club officers were also installed: President, Anita Trumpler-Rich; first vice president (programs), Tamar Saliashvili; second vice president (hosts), Claudia Whitaker; third vice president (foundation), Anne Bailess; treasurer, Alice Ann Johnson; assistant treasurer, Fred Jones; recording secretary, Susan Young; corresponding secretary, Dan Hotchkiss; and past president, Susan Young.
Activities
The inaugural meeting of the Guilford County IOB (Industries of the Blind) Lions Club, a branch of the Greensboro Lions Club, was held April 14. Twelve new Lions were inducted at the meeting and the branch club is now up to 15 members. They meet at the “33 and Elm Coffee House” which is part of the Industries of the Blind manufacturing facility at 914 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro. All of the members of the club are employees of the IOB and nearly all are legally or totally blind.
The club’s first service project is to collect food items to be used by BackPack Beginnings to provide food on weekends for children covered by the school lunch program during the week.
Officers are: Marlon Watson, president; Patrick Masse, vice president; Afiya Jackson, secretary; and Tracy Massey, treasurer. The club meets at 4:15 p.m. on the first and third Wednesday of each month.
Announcements
Healthy Communities A3 has planned a hike for 2 p.m. Sunday, May 16, at the Russell Gold Mine, part of the Uwharrie National Forest and located just across the Montgomery County line.
From 1804 until 1823, North Carolina was the exclusive supplier of domestic gold to the U.S. Mint for the minting of all U.S. gold coins.
Hikers should meet at 1:30 p.m. at the Asheboro Farmers’ Market at 134 S. Church St. for directions and carpooling. Dogs on a leash are welcome.
For information, contact Jim Rich at 336-625-2993 or jrichjr@triad.rr.com.
* * * *
The Greensboro History Museum Guild will meet virtually at 10 a.m. Monday, May 17. To celebrate the birthday of first lady Dolley Madison, Susan Webster, registrar and curator of textiles, will speak on her life in relation to some of the artifacts in the museum collection. Featured will be some of the items that Madison wore and used, as well as a few surprises.
Members of the guild, the museum and the public are invited to participate. To receive a Zoom invitation, email tfripp@triad.rr.com.
* * * *
The Steve Millikin Black Cap Veterans Group has announced plans to conduct its Memorial Day event at 2 p.m. May 30 at the Guilford County Veterans Memorial in Country Park in Greensboro. The group has the support of soldiers from Fort Bragg.
The speaker will be Capt. Joe Seals of the U.S. Army Special Forces, currently stationed at the Pentagon. Seals will address “The Things We Carry.”
For information, call 336-676-5149.
* * * *
The High Point Historical Society will focus on two local Green Book locations, Magnolia House and the Kilby Hotel, at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 19. Leading the discussion will be Melissa Knapp, site manager and curator of Magnolia House, and Sara Blanchett, curator of education of the High Point Museum.
Registration is required for this online program. Visit the calendar listing at www.highpointmuseum.org to register.
Also, the museum will offer a textile market from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 15, in the historical park.
Visitors will learn about the art of spinning, weaving and dyeing. There will be blacksmith demonstrations as well from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays, May 15-29.
The museum is at 1859 E. Lexington Ave. in High Point.
For information, call 336-885-1859.
