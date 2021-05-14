Club Happenings

The inaugural meeting of the Guilford County IOB (Industries of the Blind) Lions Club, a branch of the Greensboro Lions Club, was held April 14. Twelve new Lions were inducted at the meeting and the branch club is now up to 15 members. They meet at the “33 and Elm Coffee House” which is part of the Industries of the Blind manufacturing facility at 914 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro. All of the members of the club are employees of the IOB and nearly all are legally or totally blind.

The club’s first service project is to collect food items to be used by BackPack Beginnings to provide food on weekends for children covered by the school lunch program during the week.

Officers are: Marlon Watson, president; Patrick Masse, vice president; Afiya Jackson, secretary; and Tracy Massey, treasurer. The club meets at 4:15 p.m. on the first and third Wednesday of each month.

Announcements

Healthy Communities A3 has planned a hike for 2 p.m. Sunday, May 16, at the Russell Gold Mine, part of the Uwharrie National Forest and located just across the Montgomery County line.