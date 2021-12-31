Club Happenings

Activities

Again this year, the Dolley Madison Woman’s Club of Greensboro assured a brighter Christmas for 31 detainees in Guilford County’s Juvenile Detention Center.

“Like busy elves, we stuffed colorful Christmas gift bags with books, notebooks, caps, scarves, gloves, personal care items and, of course, some candy canes, for these young men and women,” said Wendee M. Cutler, president of the 45-year-old service organization. “This is such a heartbreaking, bittersweet and necessary task. What we do is give hope and, for some of these young people, this is the first book, pair of new gloves or scarves the have had prior to being here.”