Club Happenings

Again this year, the Dolley Madison Woman’s Club of Greensboro assured a brighter Christmas for 31 detainees in Guilford County’s Juvenile Detention Center.
“Like busy elves, we stuffed colorful Christmas gift bags with books, notebooks, caps, scarves, gloves, personal care items and, of course, some candy canes, for these young men and women,” said Wendee M. Cutler, president of the 45-year-old service organization. “This is such a heartbreaking, bittersweet and necessary task. What we do is give hope and, for some of these young people, this is the first book, pair of new gloves or scarves the have had prior to being here.”
A quartet of Dolleys delivered the bags to Teresa Cuthbertson, program manager of the detention center on Lockheed Drive near the Piedmont International Airport. Unlike past years when the bags were presented at the center’s door for later distribution, “we were delighted to be invited into the center’s gymnasium to personally deliver the gift bags to a group of 13 young men awaiting trial for serious offenses including murder,” Cutler said, explaining that all detainees will receive the gift bags. One Dolley, Carol Barker and her husband, continued a tradition of donating and delivering a Christmas tree, which the juveniles decorate.
Typically at Christmas time, only about 15 juveniles are in the center, which provides safe and secure custody awaiting court action or transfers to other facilities. “This Christmas we have more in custody than years past,” said Cuthbertson. She said of the 31 detainees, 28 are from Guilford County and others from nearby counties.
Annually, Guilford’s Juvenile Detention Center temporarily houses approximately 1,200 juveniles. The 25,000-square-foot facility provides full educational programming in partnership with Guilford County Schools.
The Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro has announced that the Giving Tuesday campaign for the Black Investments in Greensboro Equity Fund raised $103,041.
They were able to surpass their goal thanks to a pledge of $100,000 from the Greensboro Jaycees.
