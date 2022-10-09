Community Briefs

Youth basketball, cheerleading

Registration is underway through Nov. 30 for the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department winter youth basketball and cheerleading programs.

Registration is $50 per participant. Returning participants may register at www.greensboro-nc.gov/athletics. First-time participants must register in person at their neighborhood recreation centers during normal business hours.

Cheerleading is available for children ages 5 to 13. Basketball is available for children 5 to 16. Children will be placed on teams based on their ages as of Dec. 31. Parents or caregivers must show a copy of the child’s birth certificate and a Parents Association for Youth Sports membership card. To receive a PAYS card, parents or caregivers must watch a video and pay a $5 fee.

The Parks and Recreation Department is recruiting cheerleading and basketball coaches. For information on the cheerleading program, contact Assistant Athletic Director Toni Byrd at 336-373-2794 or antwoinette.byrd@greensboro-nc.gov. For information about basketball, contact facilities coordinator Mel Melton at 336-373-7502 or melvin.melton@greensboro-nc.gov.

Playwright contest

Creative Greensboro is accepting submissions through Nov. 14 for the 2024 New Play Project. Submissions are open to any North Carolina resident or student playwright.

For information, visit tinyurl.com/yc8xt3b3 or email Todd.Fisher@greensboro-nc.gov. The New Play Project has been presented for 30 years with support from the Mark Gilbert estate — annually awarding a $500 cash prize to a selected playwright along with a workshop production of the selected play.

Youth golf

U.S. Kids Golf Senior Director of Academy Development Jim Hardy and Carolinas PGA Hall of Fame professional Rick Murphy are partnering to create a youth golf program in the Triad.

Murphy teaches his base of students from the Greensboro National Golf Club. Hardy, who recently relocated to the Triad from Southern Pines, works for the U.S. Kids Golf Foundation where he has been teaching coaches how to instruct children and aiding in the development of the U.S. Kids Player Pathway.

Together, Murphy and Hardy are offering youth instruction based on the U.S. Kids Player Pathway at Greensboro National Golf Club. Classes are available at Greensboro National at the following times:

4:30-6 p.m. Tuesdays, 9-10:30 a.m. Saturdays for Levels 1-3

4:30-6 p.m. Thursdays, 10:30 a.m.-noon Saturdays, Levels 3-5

4:30-6 p.m. Wednesdays, 1 p.m. Saturdays, Levels 6-10 (coming soon)

Hardy has established the first U.S. Kids Golf Piedmont Triad Golf Tour, which began this past spring and offers a series of tournaments in spring, summer and fall. The fall schedule is: Oct. 15 at High Point Country Club — Willow Creek, Oct. 23 at Greensboro National Golf Club, Nov. 6 at Salem Glen Golf & Country Club, Nov. 13 at Oak Hollow Golf Course and Nov. 19 at Colonial Country Club (tour championship).

For information, visit tinyurl.com/5c4vv7b5 or contact Hardy at jhardy@uskidsgolf.com or 713-203-7779.

New art displayed

Internationally recognized sculptor Cliff Garten was chosen to create a new piece of art for Cone Health.

His work will be prominently displayed at The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital in the outdoor space between the Cone Health Women’s & Children Center and the Cone Health Heart & Vascular Center.

Garten was chosen from multiple artists across the country and selected by the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro’s Public Art Endowment Trustees and Cone Health stakeholders.

Garten is founder of Cliff Garten Studio in Venice, Calif. The art is commissioned through the generosity of the Public Art Endowment and philanthropic support.

A public unveiling will be in early 2024.

Hurricane debris

The city of High Point Public Services Department is aware of the debris caused by Hurricane Ian and will work as quickly as possible to collect it from rights-of-way.

Homeowners are encouraged to take their debris to Ingleside Compost Facility if possible. Guidelines and cost information for the compost facility can be found at www.highpointnc.gov/Ingleside.

If homeowners cannot transport their debris to the compost facility, the department requests they place any storm debris at the curb as yard waste, and staff will collect it as quickly as possible.

Leaves may be placed in paper bags, clear plastic bags, strong cardboard boxes or an approved black yard waste cart. Limbs and brush must be bundled and tied in lengths of 4 feet or less, weighing not more than 50 pounds. Complete yard waste guidelines can be found at www.highpointnc.gov/YardWaste.

Triad Travel Counts

The city of Greensboro is partnering with planning departments across the region to support transportation survey Triad Travel Counts. The insights gained from this survey will help prioritize local transportation projects, improve mobility and reduce congestion. The survey is an opportunity for local households to provide information that will help set transportation priorities for many years to come. The survey launches Oct. 10.

The survey will ask a random selection of Triad residents about how they get around the region. Responses will be used to understand where people are trying to go in their daily lives, how they get there and how much time and effort it takes them. The results of the survey create a snapshot of how the transportation system in the region is used. Planners will use that snapshot to plan and develop improvements.

Resident are encouraged to participate in the survey if they receive an invitation in the mail. Each household invited to the survey represents thousands of other households, with similar demands and needs in nearby neighborhoods that were not selected. A prompt response to the invitation ensures that each household’s experiences are reflected in the results and is the best way to help the survey succeed.

All participants will receive $10 to compensate for the time and effort needed to join the survey. Additional incentives will be offered for the travel reporting portion of the survey. All information will remain confidential.

For information, contact Greensboro Transportation Planning Engineer Yuan Zhou at 336-412-6320 or Yuan.Zhou@greensboro-nc.gov.