Community Briefs

First Friday Night Live

Downtown Greensboro’s First Friday Night Live concert returns Oct. 7 and will feature alternative Southern rock band The Vegabonds, as a part of the group’s 2022 countrywide tour. The Nashville-based act has recently released a full-length studio album, the latest project in the band’s 10-year history.

October’s show is presented by Friday Health Plans and will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday on Lewis Street between Bourbon Bowl and the Bearded Goat.

For information, visit www.downtowngreensboro.org/first-friday.

Fall festival

Greensboro Farmers Curb Market will host a fall festival Oct. 8, 15 and 22 in the market’s Lindsay Street parking lot in lieu of its traditional Saturday market.

This year’s event, from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, features live music, activities for kids, raffles, giveaways and N.C. farm products, food and crafts.

The city of Greensboro will be doing routine repairs and maintenance on the building during October.

Schedule:

Oct. 8: Free activities, music by Susan Riggs, a demonstration by local beekeepers, the Eco Bus, face painting and more. The Kathleen Clay Edwards library staff will also be on hand to issue library cards and check out books about the environment and food waste.

Oct. 15: The market is partnering with Reconsidered Goods to provide activities for all ages including hula hooping and jump roping. Free tastings will be from 10 a.m. to noon from Bull City Ciderworks and Guilford Hill.

Oct. 22: Fall Fest culminates with a performance by the Glenwood Choppers, brunch for purchase from the “farm and field to food truck,” Spotted Pig. Reserve Thanksgiving turkeys from FJ Family Farm. Hula hoops, jump ropes and flower crown making with Reconsidered Goods will be available.

On Oct. 29, the market moves to the stacks at Revolution Mill for a pop-up market from 8 a.m. to noon. The farmers market will return to 501 Yanceyville St. on Nov. 5.

For a complete calendar of events, visit gsofarmersmarket.org.

School supply drive

In partnership with the Junior League of Greensboro, Kellin Kids of the Kellin Foundation will hold a back to school supply drive from 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Greensboro Children’s Museum, 220 N. Church St. Kids will learn coping skills, have lunch and afterward be able to play in the museum. Admission to the day of learning and play is three items on the following list: School supplies, stuffed animals, books, blankets, socks, toys and hygiene products.

To RSVP, call 336-429-5600 or email referral@kellinfoundation.org.

Candidate forum

The League of Women Voters of the Piedmont Triad has planned an in-person candidate forum for the Guilford County sheriff at 7 p.m. Oct. 17 at Friends Home Guilford, 925 New Garden Road in Greensboro. Candidates include Danny Rogers and Phil Byrd. For information, email donnap@lwvpt.org or visit www.lwvpt.org.

Also, the next Lunch with the League of Women Voters of the Piedmont Triad is set for noon to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 18 at First Presbyterian Church’s Mullin Life Center, 706 N. Greene St. in Greensboro.

The lunch will feature candidate forums for Guilford County Board of Commissioners at-large candidates and Guilford County Board of Education at-large candidates. All candidates will be present: Demetria Carter and Alan Sherouse for BOE and Kay Cashion and Alan Branson for BOC.

This program is free and open to the public. Doors open at 11:30 a.m., optional lunch at noon, first forum at 12:20 p.m. and second forum is immediately after at 1 p.m.

The $15 lunch is optional. Attendees may bring their own lunches. Reservations requested with or without lunch by Oct. 11 to reservations@lwvpt.org.

For information, email donnap@lwvpt.org or visit www.lwvpt.org.

4 Our Future

Guilford Education Alliance is partnering with the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce and other local organizations to bring the 4 Our Future virtual candidate forums. Citizens will be able to find these on GEA’s Facebook and Instagram pages. Citizens can view recordings afterwards on the GEA website and social media.

Planned forums include noon Oct. 11, Guilford County Board of Education; 6 p.m. Oct. 11, Guilford County commissioners; noon Oct. 18, U.S. Congress; and 6 p.m. Oct. 18, N.C. General Assembly.

The Board of Education governs a $1 billion annual budget and will be working with county commissioners to manage $2 billion in capital investments in the community.

Also, the Guilford County Schools Superintendent Whitney Oakley has launched Better Together Conversations.

Over the next 100 days, Oakley will meet with students, parents, educators and community leaders to discuss the challenges and opportunities for education in Guilford County.

The first two events are: 5:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at Andrews High School and 5:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at Page High School.

Meetings are open to the public. To attend, visit tinyurl.com/27hxyy6s.

Art event

Postponed because of Hurricane Ivan, the Trash to Treasure Community Art event scheduled for Oct. 1 at High Point Farmers Market is set for Oct. 15.

The event is a partnership between High Point X Design, Sherwin-Williams and High Point Public Library.

For more information about the event, contact Jane Dagmi at jane@hpxd.org.

High Point Farmers Market is a service of High Point Public Library at 901 N. Main St. The market runs from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday from mid-April through October.

High Point X Design is a movement of change composed of a group of notable showrooms and manufacturers, brands, makers, artists, local retailers, innovators and friends with shared interests and goals — to spread the word that the design ecosystem in High Point is open every day and is a year-round resource for business.

Author event

The Greensboro Public Library will host corporate training maven and author Christian Wetie for a book discussion from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at Benjamin Branch, 1530 Benjamin Parkway.

Wetie will be speaking about his latest book, “Becoming the Best Version of You; A Guide to Self-Realization and Personal Transformation.”

For information, email kelsey.nation@greensboro-nc.gov.

Fair voting lecture

Elon University School of Law is hosting an October conversation with legal experts who will explore the debate over voting machine technology, and more broadly, challenges to democratic systems of governance.

“Engendering Trust in Election Outcomes” is set for 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. Oct. 19 via Zoom. To register for this free event, visit tinyurl.com/2p95c3dj.

Professor David S. Levine will moderate.

Since Bush v. Gore, the U.S. has been debating elections and their reliability. Voting machines have been on the front lines of the debate, along with technology more broadly. How can policy makers foster trust in election outcomes? How will technology impact that trust?

Elon Law is hosting the conversation with input from Smartmatic, a multinational electronic voting technology firm.

Featured experts include: Eric Goldman, associate dean for research, a professor of law, and co-director of the High Tech Law Institute at Santa Clara University School of Law; J. Alex Halderman, professor of computer science and engineering and director of the Center for Computer Security and Society at the University of Michigan; Irina D. Manta, a professor of law and the founding director of the Center for Intellectual Property Law at the Maurice A. Deane School of Law at Hofstra University; and Edwin Smith, director of global services and certification in North America for Smartmatic where he oversees service delivery as well as U.S. federal and state certification.

For information, call 336-279-9200.

Candidate forum

YWCA High Point will host a candidate forum for those running for seats that represent the High Point area from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17 at 155 W. Westwood Ave. in High Point.

Candidates running for county commissioner, N.C. representatives and N.C. Senate will address issues vital for voters in High Point. Candidates will have the opportunity to express their thoughts and ideas on the following issues, all which are focused on High Point: hunger, reproductive justice, the effects of downtown revitalization and immigration.

Ali Yanus will moderate. Candidates will be asked the questions submitted and time will be allocated for questions from the audience.

E-Waste Drop-off

Postponed because of Hurricane Ian, the city Burlington rescheduled the Free E-Waste Drop-off to 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct 22 at the Burlington Public Works parking lot, 234 E. Summit Ave.

The city will accept drop-offs of discarded electronics at no charge. These items cannot be thrown away or placed in a recycling bin for curb-side collection.

The event is open only to Burlington residents. Home electronics, personal computers, personal electronics and other miscellaneous electronic devices will be accepted at the e-waste recycling event. Batteries are not accepted; alkaline batteries must be removed from electronic devices before dropping them off to be recycled. White goods, appliances, air conditioning units and other non-electronic items will not be accepted.

Call 336-222-5005 or visit www.BurlingtonNC.gov/ewaste for information.

Adult basketball

The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department is accepting registrations for winter women’s and men’s adult basketball leagues through Nov. 4. Participants for both leagues must be 18 or older. Register at tinyurl.com/e9h6w98n.

Registration fee for the women’s league is $40 per person for Guilford County residents and $50 for non-county residents. The fee to join the men’s league is $400 per team. Teams may also register in person at the Greensboro Sportsplex by appointment. Contact Assistant Athletic Director Baron Edwards at 336-373-2496 or baron.edwards@greensboro-nc.gov for an appointment.

A mandatory team managers meeting is scheduled on Zoom for 6:30 p.m. Nov. 10. Practice sessions will begin Nov. 14. Games will begin Nov. 28. All games and practices will be at Simkins Indoor Sports Pavilion, 500 Barber Park Drive.

Individuals who do not have a team are encouraged to contact Edwards to be placed on the free agent list for potential selection to a registered team.

Youth basketball, cheerleading

Registration is underway through Nov. 30 for the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department winter youth basketball and cheerleading programs.

Registration is $50 per participant. Returning participants may register at www.greensboro-nc.gov/athletics. First-time participants must register in person at their neighborhood recreation centers during normal business hours.

Cheerleading is available for children ages 5 to 13. Basketball is available for children 5 to 16. Children will be placed on teams based on their ages as of Dec. 31. Parents or caregivers must show a copy of the child’s birth certificate and a Parents Association for Youth Sports membership card. To receive a PAYS card, parents or caregivers must watch a video and pay a $5 fee.

The Parks and Recreation Department is recruiting cheerleading and basketball coaches. For information on the cheerleading program, contact Assistant Athletic Director Toni Byrd at 336-373-2794 or antwoinette.byrd@greensboro-nc.gov. For information about basketball, contact facilities coordinator Mel Melton at 336-373-7502 or melvin.melton@greensboro-nc.gov.

Playwright contest

Creative Greensboro is accepting submissions through Nov. 14 for the 2024 New Play Project. Submissions are open to any North Carolina resident or student playwright.

For information, visit tinyurl.com/yc8xt3b3 or email Todd.Fisher@greensboro-nc.gov.

The New Play Project has been presented for 30 years with support from the Mark Gilbert estate — annually awarding a $500 cash prize to a selected playwright along with a workshop production of the selected play.

Youth golf

U.S. Kids Golf Senior Director of Academy Development Jim Hardy and Carolinas PGA Hall of Fame professional Rick Murphy are partnering to create a youth golf program in the Triad.

Murphy teaches his base of students from the Greensboro National Golf Club. Hardy, who recently relocated to the Triad from Southern Pines, works for the U.S. Kids Golf Foundation where he has been teaching coaches how to instruct children and aiding in the development of the U.S. Kids Player Pathway.

Together, Murphy and Hardy are offering youth instruction based on the U.S. Kids Player Pathway at Greensboro National Golf Club.

Classes are available at Greensboro National at the following times:

4:30-6 p.m. Tuesdays, 9-10:30 a.m. Saturdays for Levels 1-3

4:30-6 p.m. Thursdays, 10:30 a.m.-noon Saturdays, Levels 3-5

4:30-6 p.m. Wednesdays, 1 p.m. Saturdays, Levels 6-10 (coming soon)

Hardy has established the first U.S. Kids Golf Piedmont Triad Golf Tour, which began this past spring and offers a series of tournaments in spring, summer and fall. The fall schedule is: Oct. 15 at High Point Country Club — Willow Creek, Oct. 23 at Greensboro National Golf Club, Nov. 6 at Salem Glen Golf & Country Club, Nov. 13 at Oak Hollow Golf Course and Nov. 19 at Colonial Country Club (tour championship).

For information, visit tinyurl.com/5c4vv7b5 or contact Hardy at jhardy@uskidsgolf.com or 713-203-7779.

New art displayed

Internationally recognized sculptor Cliff Garten was chosen to create a new piece of art for Cone Health.

His work will be prominently displayed at The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital in the outdoor space between the Cone Health Women’s & Children Center and the Cone Health Heart & Vascular Center.

Garten was chosen from multiple artists across the country and selected by the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro’s Public Art Endowment Trustees and Cone Health stakeholders.

Garten is founder of Cliff Garten Studio in Venice, Calif.

The art is commissioned through the generosity of the Public Art Endowment and philanthropic support.

A public unveiling will be in early 2024.

Annual report

Greensboro Fire Department has published its Fiscal Year 2021-2022 annual report. Read it at tinyurl.com/5n8pzz79.

“I hope this document gives you behind-the-scenes insight on the obstacles we have faced and the initiatives we have and will continue to undertake to serve the city of Greensboro,” Fire Chief Jim Robinson said.

The report provides highlights from the department’s year, including expansion of service to recently annexed portions of the city, new equipment and stations, an overview of strategic planning efforts, and stories of firefighters in action. It also provides annual fire and rescue statistics, as well as insight into the many community programs offered by the department.

Hurricane debris

The city of High Point Public Services Department is aware of the debris caused by Hurricane Ian and will work as quickly as possible to collect it from rights-of-way.

Homeowners are encouraged to take their debris to Ingleside Compost Facility if possible. Guidelines and cost information for the compost facility can be found at www.highpointnc.gov/Ingleside.

If homeowners cannot transport their debris to the compost facility, the department requests they place any storm debris at the curb as yard waste, and staff will collect it as quickly as possible.

Leaves may be placed in paper bags, clear plastic bags, strong cardboard boxes or an approved black yard waste cart. Limbs and brush must be bundled and tied in lengths of 4 feet or less, weighing not more than 50 pounds. Complete yard waste guidelines can be found at www.highpointnc.gov/YardWaste.

Triad Travel Counts

The city of Greensboro is partnering with planning departments across the region to support transportation survey Triad Travel Counts. The insights gained from this survey will help prioritize local transportation projects, improve mobility and reduce congestion. The survey is an opportunity for local households to provide information that will help set transportation priorities for many years to come. The survey launches Oct. 10.

The survey will ask a random selection of Triad residents about how they get around the region. Responses will be used to understand where people are trying to go in their daily lives, how they get there and how much time and effort it takes them. The results of the survey create a snapshot of how the transportation system in the region is used. Planners will use that snapshot to plan and develop improvements.

Resident are encouraged to participate in the survey if they receive an invitation in the mail. Each household invited to the survey represents thousands of other households, with similar demands and needs in nearby neighborhoods that were not selected. A prompt response to the invitation ensures that each household’s experiences are reflected in the results and is the best way to help the survey succeed.

All participants will receive $10 to compensate for the time and effort needed to join the survey. Additional incentives will be offered for the travel reporting portion of the survey. All information will remain confidential.

For information, contact Greensboro Transportation Planning Engineer Yuan Zhou at 336-412-6320 or Yuan.Zhou@greensboro-nc.gov.