Cone Health celebrates two employees who have been on the job for 50 years

Average Americans have been at their current jobs about 4.1 years, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. It’s not uncommon for people to change jobs fairly often in today’s workforce.

But Cone Health is celebrating two employees who have been with the organization for 50 years.

“I never thought I would stay this long,” Linda Hill said.

“No, it doesn’t seem like 50 years,” added Mamie Hague.

Both agreed that time passes too quickly and that they can’t imagine working anywhere else.

Hill is in a patient accounting position in The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital lab.

Hague is a nurse tech in the internal medicine clinic at the hospital.

“I love the benefits,” Hague said. “I also enjoy working as a team player, helping patients get what they need.” Hague is quick to recognize the residents, social workers, pharmacists and others on the team.

“Workers who stay with the same employer for a long time got extremely lucky with their first job,” says UNCG economist Dora Gicheva. She believes that work longevity comes from quickly discovering what workers want out of their jobs and where they excel.

“They found a job that matches their skillset,” Gicheva said.

Hill echoes that. “I tell people being in one place is wonderful. You learn, meet people, make lasting friendships and have the support of so many different people across the organization.”

Doris Solomon is the practice administrator at the internal medicine clinic where Hague works. She sees the fit. “Mamie is a great team player,” Solomon said. “Most impressive to me is that Mamie has great critical-thinking skills, that is evident in her providing care and advocating for our patients. She is one of a kind.”

Gicheva says it’s beneficial to organizations that can keep workers. “Workers who have been with the same company for a long time have a lot of company-specific knowledge and skills that are valuable.”

Amy Lax — Hill’s supervisor — sees that, too. “Linda’s many years of previous experience in patient accounting is a real asset. She brings a wealth of knowledge that is helpful, especially in odd circumstances that often arise. She is such a delight.”

Hague says she’d like to do some traveling in retirement, but she is still making plans. She offers advice for others thinking of spending their careers in one place. “Make sure it is something you really want to do. You must have compassion. You must want to learn something new. And remember, it’s not ‘I,’ but ‘we.’ Be a team player.”

Hill doesn’t have any definitive retirement plans either. She said she enjoys the people she works with too much and is still happy she gave into her nagging mom five decades ago.

“I took this job to make my mom happy; she told me to get a job,” Hill recalled. “I decided on Cone as it was the farthest from my home, and I thought that if I complained enough, she would tell me to quit. This did not happen — and I am very thankful.”