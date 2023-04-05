When Eden residents Daniel Troncoso and his wife, Marilyn Bernabe, could not find childcare for their two young daughters, the couple made the difficult decision for Troncoso to leave his sales job to become a homemaker and caregiver to their children.

“The waitlists for childcare in Rockingham County are so long, it’s not even realistic,” Troncoso said. “Losing $60,000 a year in income radically lowered our standard of living.”

He said that if he is offered a good job, he cannot take it because he and his wife do not have anyone to keep their daughters.

“You got the job! When can you start?!” Troncoso said of a conversation he might have with a potential employer.

Because of the long waitlists for childcare, he would have to answer, “Nineteen months from now.”

Troncoso has joined a countywide effort to do something about the childcare crisis in Rockingham County through helping construct the Early Childhood Action Plan. It is a community-driven action plan led by the Rockingham County Partnership for Children, KidsReady-Rockingham Stakeholders and the Family Stakeholders Advisory Council.

“It was developed in response to a needs assessment conducted in our community a few years ago which highlighted the need for quality infant/toddler care in Rockingham County,” said April Cox, executive director of the Rockingham County Partnership for Children. “Community partners and families, along with RCP, are leading the way with the action plan strategies to address this issue that impacts our entire community.”

The action plan is a work in progress.

“We hope to create potential solutions and attempt to implement them on a small scale first,” Troncoso said.

While Troncoso’s impetus for getting involved was his own family’s struggles with finding child care, he is also concerned about how the crisis is affecting the county as a whole.

“Our economy will suffer greatly if we don’t get his under control; it’s already impacting everything,” he said. “The childcare industry is shrinking precipitously, so this is only getting worse.”

According to data from the North Carolina census, of the 4,563 children under age 5 in childcare in Rockingham County, 27 percent are in licensed childcare and only 13 percent of infants and toddlers are enrolled in licensed childcare in the county.

Like Troncoso, if local community members do not have childcare, they cannot go to work.

“The more childcare options people have, the less of a burden they will be on our workforce. And the better we care for and educate our young children, the more productive they will be as adults,” he said. “The same is true in reverse, which is very concerning.”

While Troncoso is unsure yet of all the solutions, he said he can speak to one that he is trying – educating himself on how to be a homemaker. This includes learning how to handle his finances and how to educate his children in order to prepare them for kindergarten, as well as teach them ethics and morals.

“Since our income was so drastically reduced, I’m trying my best to learn how to live within our new means,” he said. “Simultaneously, I’m trying to socialize my children in the most noble way I see possible.”

According to the Early Childhood Action Plan, strategies for dealing with the childcare crisis in the county include recruiting new programs in needed areas, offering one-time startup grants to new childcare centers/family childcare homes, and hosting focus groups to better determine needs and barriers.

In addition, the plan is looking at how to increases wages and retain workers through incentives, as well as offer enhancement funds or incentives to facilities that are serving or plan to serve infants/toddlers. Developing state, regional and community partnerships is also an important component of the plan.

In addition to increasing the number of childcare facilities in the county, Troncoso said he would also like to see more types of them. In addition, he would love to see more people from the community get involved in helping find solutions to the crisis in Rockingham County.

“The current system isn’t sustainable,” he said. “Perhaps we need to approach this in more than one way.”