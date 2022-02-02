Dental clinic on Friday in Reidsville

The Rockingham County Division of Public Health Dental Clinic will be hosting Give Kids A Smile Day on Friday, Feb. 4, thanks in part to a $5,000 grant awarded by the Delta Dental Foundation. Children and adolescents will receive free dental services ranging from general cleanings, sealants, fillings and more.

Space is limited, appointments will be made on a first come, first serve basis after filling out a pre-screening questionnaire at https://forms.gle/wtLrCGJ7VZ8EXXEJA

Starting at 2 p.m., patients are welcome to attend an oral health activity expo where children and families can play games, solve puzzles, and witness informative presentations given by dental clinic staff. This portion of the event will take place on the second level of the Rockingham County Government Center Large Conference Room, 371 N.C. 65 in Reidsville.