Easy ways to celebrate an eco-friendly holiday

Reuse or make your own wrapping paper. Did you know that most wrapping paper is not recyclable? Now is your chance to be creative. Wrap gifts in the comic section of the paper, use a bandana, reuse paper shopping bags, fabric or consider not wrapping them at all. There are also companies like wrappily.com that sell recyclable wrapping paper.

Buy energy efficient LED Christmas lights. If you haven’t already, it is time to switch over to LED lights. They last longer and reduce your electric bill. According to one U.S. Department of Energy study, “if everyone replaced their conventional holiday light strings with LEDs, at least two billion kilowatt-hours of electricity could be saved in a month.”

Give handmade gifts. People love homemade gifts, and taking the time to make something personal for your loved one shows them how much you care. There are many things you can make that aren’t too time-consuming and are affordable to make. Check out Pinterest for an endless supply of DIY gift ideas.