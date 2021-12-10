Easy ways to celebrate an eco-friendly holiday

GREENSBORO —
The holiday season is upon us, with its traditions, family gatherings and family reunions.
It’s also a season of consumption.
Did you know?
Americans throw away about 25% more trash between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve.
Holiday food waste, shopping bags, bows and ribbons, packaging, and wrapping paper contribute an additional 1 million tons a week to our landfills.
The most eco-friendly way to have a Christmas tree for the holidays is to purchase a potted tree and keep it alive until you can plant it.
Christmas tree disposal has a large impact on the carbon footprint of the holiday season. The best option is to create mulch from the tree, which reduces the carbon footprint up to 80%.
The spirit of giving can be satisfied without sacrifice to the health of our planet. Creating new eco-friendly holiday traditions is one very tangible way to contribute to building a sustainable future.
Here are some ways:
Plant a Christmas tree. When you buy a live tree, you are positively impacting the environment for generations to come. Many Christmas trees are grown for the sole purpose of being harvested and displayed in someone’s living room for a few weeks. It has become increasingly easy to find living Christmas trees with root balls. With one of these trees, when the decorations come down, you can plant the tree in the ground. Imagine a new tradition of planting a tree each year rather than cutting one down.
Buy a local Christmas tree. Christmas tree farms are spread throughout the country and offer beautiful, fresh trees. Additionally, consider getting organically grown local trees, especially if you have children or pets. Your local Cooperative Extension office can help you find the Christmas tree farms near you.
Recycle your Christmas tree. Each year, 10 million Christmas trees end up in the landfill. Many cities offer tree recycling programs, which often chip the trees to create mulch. For more information, check the National Christmas Tree Association’s website at realchristmastrees.org.
Plastic trees. Want to avoid watering and shedding needles? Then a plastic tree is the way to go. Buy it locally and keep it as long as possible. According to the Carbon Trust Fund, it takes at least 10 years of use for one plastic tree to have a lower environmental impact than a live tree. However, it takes thousands of years for plastic to break down, and research has shown that “micro plastics,” which are formed during the decomposing process, have negative effects at all levels of the food chain and can cause life threatening illnesses in humans.
Buy from local businesses and farmers. To buy from a small local business is to support a dream. Not only will the product be fresher, you will also be contributing to the growth of your local economy. It is a common misconception that farmer’s markets are more expensive than grocery stores. Most prices are comparable and the quality of food from the farmer’s markets is very high. Additionally, every dollar spent in your local community has an impact of between $1.20 and $1.50.
Reuse or make your own wrapping paper. Did you know that most wrapping paper is not recyclable? Now is your chance to be creative. Wrap gifts in the comic section of the paper, use a bandana, reuse paper shopping bags, fabric or consider not wrapping them at all. There are also companies like wrappily.com that sell recyclable wrapping paper.
Buy energy efficient LED Christmas lights. If you haven’t already, it is time to switch over to LED lights. They last longer and reduce your electric bill. According to one U.S. Department of Energy study, “if everyone replaced their conventional holiday light strings with LEDs, at least two billion kilowatt-hours of electricity could be saved in a month.”
Give handmade gifts. People love homemade gifts, and taking the time to make something personal for your loved one shows them how much you care. There are many things you can make that aren’t too time-consuming and are affordable to make. Check out Pinterest for an endless supply of DIY gift ideas.
Offset your holiday travel. Traveling has a significant impact on our climate. Aviation accounts for 75% of the industry’s greenhouse gas emissions (10,000 miles emits 4,175 lbs. of CO2). There are organizations such as Carbonfund and Terrapass that are committed to supporting climate change projects. If you can purchase an offset for your holiday travel, do so. That purchase will be used to help fund a project working toward carbon neutrality. For example, you can pay $20 to carbonfund.org to offset your holiday travel and you can choose what type of project you want that money to go to.
Donate your time and skills. Not everyone has the time, but we all have special skills. If you are able, donate that time and skills to people in your community who are less fortunate than you. Volunteering is a great family activity and a tangible way to give joy and hope to people during the holiday season.