Filling big shoes: Dr. Rebecca Sikora follows in her father’s footsteps

For the little girl who engaged in squirt gun battles in the hallway, played in the filing room and set up pranks with her father on the staff at Triad Foot and Ankle Center, it’s no surprise where Dr. Rebecca Sikora works today.

She is the latest physician to join the practice where her father treated patients for more than 25 years.

“It was always a goal of mine to practice with my dad at Triad Foot and Ankle Center,” Sikora said. “I hoped to work with my dad for a year or two before he retired, learning as much as I could from him. He was a great doctor and I just wanted to make him proud.”

Sadly, he suddenly passed away from esophageal cancer in 2016 before that dream could become a reality. But Sikora is determined to continue his good work and legacy in the community he loved.

Sikora’s parents had another career path in mind for their child.

“My dad wanted me to do something besides podiatry, like radiology or ophthalmology,” Sikora said. “But as I was researching what field of medicine I wanted to pursue, I realized podiatry was in my heart.

“One of the defining moments was when I was working at the office during the summer and one of my father’s patients requested to talk to me after their visit. The patient told me how grateful he was for my dad and how he saved his life. From that moment on, I knew I wanted to have the same impact on my patients.”

Sikora believes in partnering with the patient in deciding the right course of treatment for them. From bunions, hammertoes and Achilles’ tendon injuries to trauma and everything in between, Sikora’s goal is to exhaust conservative treatment options before opting for the surgical route.

A graduate of UNC-Chapel Hill, Sikora earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry and a medical degree from Kent State University, College of Podiatric Medicine in Ohio. She then completed a 3-year residency in foot and ankle surgery at Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winston Salem.

“When we unexpectedly lost Rich, we were devastated,” said Dr. Norman Regal. “We have never been able to fill that void. Having Rebecca join our team not only honors his legacy, but we gained a highly trained physician who can provide that same kind of gentle care Rich was known for and his patients loved.”