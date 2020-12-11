Former Page athlete describes military service as his 'best days'

Never suspecting him to write poetry, a line from his poem, "Our Beloved Corps," perfectly defines Dungee’s persona: “And when our days on earth have ended, please let those whom we leave behind remember us as good sons, daughters, parents, spouses, siblings, and friends; but let them remember us first, foremost, and always as U.S. Marines.”

Even though the coronavirus pandemic has crimped Dungee’s style as flag-raising squad leader for the Marine Corps League, he insists, “We will be back, and we will be better! Raising the flag at Friendly Center on patriotic holidays is the least we can do to honor those who serve — or have served — our country. We appreciate those who have joined us for these early morning ceremonies over the years.”

Dungee may be the most visible of the flag-raisers, but he isn’t the oldest (that honor belongs to a 101-year old Marine). As a lance corporal, he doesn’t have seniority — we have several generals and several colonels.

He may be the most envied — seldom does a lance corporal have the opportunity to give close-order drill commands to generals, colonels, etc.

At 62, he looks like the wrestler and football player he was at Page High School. He enjoys riding his bike several times each week. An avid reader, he enjoys military history most. He has a daughter and a grandson. He attends Laughlin United Methodist Church.

Harry Thetford is a retired Sears store manager and author of REMEMBERED, a book about 99 former students of Greensboro Senior High School (Grimsley) who gave their lives in WW II. Contact him at htolharry@gmail.com or 336-707-8922.