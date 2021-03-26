Glenn Chavis: Another Alfred J. Griffin School history find

From the principal to the janitorial staff, everyone at Griffin, when it opened for the first time, will always be remembered as being the first.

Our teacher that year was Ms. Elaine Clark. Out of all of the teachers I have had, from elementary through high school, Ms. Clark was the one that left a lasting impression on me. She was an outstanding teacher who taught not only from books but used outside resources to enhance our understanding of the subject matter. If it were science, she would take us into the woods and the creek behind the school to connect firsthand with mother nature.

The community gardens people rave about today were introduced to us in the 1953-54 school year by Ms. Clark. She had us create garden plots behind the school and taught us how to grow certain foods. This was an after-school project, and we loved it.

We were taught how to dance with a young lady, proper manners and table etiquette as part of our learning experience. Most of all, we learned to appreciate our Black race and the sacrifices of our ancestors.

They say all good things must come to an end, which happened when we arrived at William Penn High School’s new digs. We found ourselves isolated behind the old basketball/auditorium stage, which was renovated to accommodate us.