Glenn Chavis: Another Alfred J. Griffin School history find

HIGH POINT — Years ago, I found an original Alfred J. Griffin Elementary School newspaper, “Pencil Points,” in my parents’ basement. At the time, I had no idea they saved this paper or remembered Griffin having a school paper.
Next, I found a dedication program for the new Griffin school.
Since my mother passed in January 2017, many mysteries have been solved and many new ones found.
One new mystery would be an original student handcrafted Achievement and Advancement Day Program from Griffin in 1954.
Once again, I am left asking myself why they saved this history treasure. I bet this is the only copy of this program in existence. Who would think to save a handmade program made using copy paper regarding the graduation of a group of seventh grade students? My parents, Ruth and Roy Chavis, did for unknown reasons.
Although the artwork is faded, one is left feeling like they attended this seventh grade graduation on June 2, 1954. The program consists of a front, middle and back page.
The front page gives the name Alfred J. Griffin Elementary School, High Point, North Carolina.
There is a drawing of what appears to be a hand holding a torch with blazing flame surrounded by letters that spell the word advancement. A ribbon under the hand reads “Advancement Day.” Under all of this is the date, Wednesday Evening; June 2, 1954; eight o’clock.
The middle of the program outlines the flowing order of exercise:
Processional
National Anthem — Audience
Prayer — Rev. S. A. Speight, pastor, St. Stephens A.M.E. Zion Church
Speakers from Advancing Class
Charge to Class — Mrs. E.G. Hughes, Head of the Department of Social Science, William Penn H.S.
Presenting of Awards and Certificates — Mr. C.E. Yokely, principal, Griffin School
Acceptance of Class — Mr. S.E. Burford, principal, William Penn H.S
Music, School Choir
Benediction — Rev. S.A. Speight
At the bottom is the phrase “On to High School!”
Even though they did not mention the name of the speaker from the advancing class, according to the school paper “Pencil Points,” it was none other than me, class president, who welcomed guests and expressed the evening’s significance.
On the back are the students’ names with an asterisk behind those students with high scholastic achievement. Students were as follows: Annie Lee Anderson, Janie Anderson, Cora Lee Baker, Creola Lee Baker*, Allen Barrier, Sarah Beatty, Annie E. Beck*, Robert Bruton, Pauline Bynum, Billy Campbell, Glenn Chavis*, James Dawson, Virginia Emerson, Robert Fleming, Bobbie J. Good*, Aaron Harris*, Patricia Harris*, Donald Hope, James Hunter, Gloria Leach, Arthur Little, Maxine Mashaw, Nathaniel Morehead*, Deloris Murray, Maggie McGill, Barbara Nixon*, Jessie Powell, Etta Springs*, Mary Thomasson, Bernard Wilkes*, Ronald Yokely*.
From the principal to the janitorial staff, everyone at Griffin, when it opened for the first time, will always be remembered as being the first.
Our teacher that year was Ms. Elaine Clark. Out of all of the teachers I have had, from elementary through high school, Ms. Clark was the one that left a lasting impression on me. She was an outstanding teacher who taught not only from books but used outside resources to enhance our understanding of the subject matter. If it were science, she would take us into the woods and the creek behind the school to connect firsthand with mother nature.
The community gardens people rave about today were introduced to us in the 1953-54 school year by Ms. Clark. She had us create garden plots behind the school and taught us how to grow certain foods. This was an after-school project, and we loved it.
We were taught how to dance with a young lady, proper manners and table etiquette as part of our learning experience. Most of all, we learned to appreciate our Black race and the sacrifices of our ancestors.
They say all good things must come to an end, which happened when we arrived at William Penn High School’s new digs. We found ourselves isolated behind the old basketball/auditorium stage, which was renovated to accommodate us.
We were cut off from the high schoolers as much as possible. Gone was that fresh school smell. Now our school was 61 years of brick and mortar, which was slowly decaying due to the lack of proper attention, all because of something called segregation and separate and unequal.
Like our ancestors, we learned to adapt and assimilate into a world. Despite being treated like second-class citizens and lacking proper funding, we left there ready to compete on any level and with anyone, if only given an equal chance.
As I do with all the important historical documents that I write about, I will donate this High Point history to the High Point Museum for proper preservation.
Historian Glenn R. Chavis can be reached by email at storytime40@aol.com. He is the author of “Our Roots, Our Branches, Our Fruits of Knowledge — Black Schools of High Point & Surrounding area, 1868–1968,” about High Point history. It is sold at the High Point Museum.