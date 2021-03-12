Greater Greensboro Senior Games and SilverArts are back

The athletic contests that begin in April range from Olympic-style competitions — track and field, swimming, archery, and paddle sports — to backyard games like bocce, cornhole, horseshoes and football throw. The artistic contests in May include a wide range of visual, literary, performing and heritage arts.

The winners from the local games will compete in the state finals later this year.

“Having the opportunity to compete at the state level in the tennis event was absolutely inspiring. I remember the court next to my mixed doubles court were four players aged 75-plus,” Pryzwansky said. “I watched them play and the level of athleticism, skill and enthusiasm was amazing. At that moment I set a goal for myself that I would still be playing the sport I didn’t discover until close to my senior years for as long as I can.”

In 2020, hundreds of local participants were registered, goodie bags were stuffed and tournaments were scheduled to begin just as the coronavirus pandemic hit North Carolina. A few weeks delay turned into months of uncertainty. Then the events were canceled, much to the disappointment of participants.

Now a full year into pandemic restrictions, Parks and Recreation staff have devised safety protocols to allow everyone to compete this year.