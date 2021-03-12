Greater Greensboro Senior Games and SilverArts are back

GREENSBORO — If the past year has left you starved for human interaction and the joy of competition, Greensboro Parks and Recreation has some welcome news.
After a COVID-19 hiatus, the annual Greater Greensboro Senior Games and SilverArts competition is back, with a few extra pandemic-era protocols.
“I think everybody will understand and be grateful that we’re doing it,” said Greensboro Parks and Recreation Active Adult Coordinator Jennie Matkins. “I know so many of them missed it last year. They are so happy. They’re so exited to have Senior Games back.”
Adults age 50 and older can now register for dozens of athletic contests and artistic events — including three new events: power walking, mini golf and recumbent cycling. The deadline to sign up is March 19. Visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/SeniorGames for registration details.
The Senior Games typically draw hundreds of city and county residents every year for several weeks of competition at locations citywide.
“The spirit of competition is ageless! Senior Games embodies this concept,” said Kelly Pryzwansky, who has participated in the mixed double tennis competition. “When I first heard about it I remember thinking how exciting it would be to be a part of it throughout the rest of my life.”
The athletic contests that begin in April range from Olympic-style competitions — track and field, swimming, archery, and paddle sports — to backyard games like bocce, cornhole, horseshoes and football throw. The artistic contests in May include a wide range of visual, literary, performing and heritage arts.
The winners from the local games will compete in the state finals later this year.
“Having the opportunity to compete at the state level in the tennis event was absolutely inspiring. I remember the court next to my mixed doubles court were four players aged 75-plus,” Pryzwansky said. “I watched them play and the level of athleticism, skill and enthusiasm was amazing. At that moment I set a goal for myself that I would still be playing the sport I didn’t discover until close to my senior years for as long as I can.”
In 2020, hundreds of local participants were registered, goodie bags were stuffed and tournaments were scheduled to begin just as the coronavirus pandemic hit North Carolina. A few weeks delay turned into months of uncertainty. Then the events were canceled, much to the disappointment of participants.
Now a full year into pandemic restrictions, Parks and Recreation staff have devised safety protocols to allow everyone to compete this year.
Many parts of the games will be exactly the same, with just a few minor adjustments. For instance, the coveted cornhole tournament will be moved to the new outdoor cornhole boards at Keeley Park and crowd-favorite pickleball will also take place at the fresh air courts at Smith Community Park.
And, of course, participants will be asked to wear face-coverings and practice good hand hygiene, and to socially distance when necessary.
Spectators will be sidelined this year, as will the large opening ceremony and awards luncheon, to keep within the state’s gathering limits. But that doesn’t mean celebrating is canceled.
“Instead we will be awarding medals at each event,” said Matkins.
It’s also going to be the year of the solo act. Only individual performers will be a part of this year’s SilverArts showcase.
“They will only perform for the judges — no audience,” Matkins said.
Same goes for athletic competitions. There will only be singles tennis and table tennis, and no three-on-three basketball.
Matkins said there’s already been a flood of people signing up for the games. With so many programs canceled as a safety precaution, the limited in-person activities offered at the city’s active adult centers have been popular.
“I think especially the things that are outside people will feel safe with doing those,” she said.
Amanda Lehmert is a senior communications specialist with the city of Greensboro. She can be reached at amanda.lehmert@greensboro-nc.gov.