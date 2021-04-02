Greater High Point Senior Games among spring programs to keep active

HIGH POINT — Registration is open now through April 15 for the High Point Parks and Recreation’s Greater High Point Senior Games for adults “age 50 and better.”
The 2021 Senior Games will offer more than 65 athletic and arts events designed to challenge individuals at their own levels. Competitions will take place April 18-June 25.
Registration forms are available at Morehead Recreation Center (101 Price St., High Point) from 1 to 4 p.m. weekdays or call the Roy B. Culler Jr. Senior Center at 336-883-3584 for details.
A drive-thru breakfast on April 22 will take the place of the traditional kick-off. Competitions offer options ranging from basketball, badminton and billiards to swimming, tennis and track events. SilverArts celebrates the creative talents of local visual, heritage, literary and performing artists.
Jean Latucci of High Point is the 2021 Greater High Point Senior Games ambassador. “Senior Games is a wonderful experience,” she said. “You meet a lot of great people and it’s a lot of fun.”
Some modifications are planned to meet COVID-19 guidelines, and masks and physical distancing are required. To learn more, visit www.highpointnc.gov/pr for a calendar of Senior Games events.
Frog and Toad Symphony
Spend an evening with Piedmont Environmental Center staff deciphering the “ribbeting” world around you at the free Frog and Toad Symphony from 7 to 9 p.m. April 16. Participants will listen to frog and toad song recordings and learn the field markings of local frogs and toads, followed by a short hike to the lakeshore to listen for calling amphibians. Advance registration is required; COVID-19 protocols will be in place.
Map and Compass Workshop
Discover how to navigate using a topographic map and orienteering compass during a workshop from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. May 1 at Piedmont Environmental Center. In the classroom, participants will learn the content of topographic maps and what the symbols, lines, numbers and colors represent before plotting a course to a destination. After lunch, participants will navigate trails to locate several survey benchmarks at PEC. Bring your own orienteering or baseplate style compass or use the compasses provided by PEC. Cost is $5 per person for PEC members and $10 for non-members. Participants need to bring a bag lunch, water bottle and be dressed for outdoor adventure.
Little Sluggers
This introduction to baseball, for ages 4–6, is from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Fridays, April 16–May 22. Young athletes will learn the game through a balanced mix of practices and scrimmages each session. Cost is $30 per player and includes a hat and game jersey. Registration is required by April 24; call 336-883-3480 for more information.
Spring Bass Tournament
Enjoy High Point City Lake Park (602 West Main St., Jamestown) while you compete in a spring bass tournament from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. April 10. This is a trolling motor event with a five fish limit and 100% pay out. Entry fee is $40 plus launch fee with an optional $10 Big Bass Payout. Call 336-883-3498 to reserve your spot.
Crappie Tournament
Compete to win by catching the biggest crappie from Oak Hollow Lake, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 17, starting from Oak Hollow Marina (3431 North Centennial St., High Point). Limited to the first 50 boats to register by calling 336-883-3494. The fee is $50 per team, plus $7 launch fee and optional $10 Big Fish Point.
Teach A Kid To Fish
A free Teach a Kid to Fish program will be 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 24 at High Point City Lake Park (602 West Main St., Jamestown). It teaches ages 5–15 about fishing skills, boater safety and lake ecosystems. Each participant will receive a T-shirt and lunch will be provided. Trophies will be given in three age groups for biggest fish and most fish caught. Advance registration is required by calling High Point City Lake Marina at 336-883-3498.
Basketball Training Sessions
Coach Donta Harper will offer one-on-one and group basketball training sessions at Morehead Recreation Center. Harper, who grew up in Greenville, played collegiate and professional basketball. Call the center at 336-883-3506 for more information.
Let’s Make A Racquet
A free introductory tennis program teaches participants ages 5-12 the foundational skills through game play and a step-by-step curriculum from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, April 4-29 and May 6-27, at Oakview Recreation Center (503 James Road, High Point). Call 336-883-3508 for details.
Twilight Golf Rates
Special rates are offered 2 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday through April 23 at Blair Park (1901 South Main St., High Point) and Oak Hollow golf courses (3400 North Centennial St., High Point). At Blair Park, cost is $21 with cart and $13 to walk; call 336-883-3496 to book a tee time. At Oak Hollow, cost is $25 with cart and $17 to walk; call 336-883-3260.
Paige Moné is Marketing Coordinator for the City of High Point Parks & Recreation Department. Contact her at paige.mone@highpointnc.gov.