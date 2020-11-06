Greensboro Bound looking ahead to its 2021 literary festival

Natalie Strange, local school librarian and media specialist, said that the festival gives the public an opportunity to meet and talk with authors in a joyful atmosphere. Strange was most impressed with how the downtown festival elevated access to literature to all community members and how the festival showcased the pleasure of reading. While disappointed that the 2020 festival was canceled, Strange is encouraged with how the shift to virtual programs has expanded the number of participants exposed and involved with authors and reading.

Authors Engaging Students (AES) is a program of Greensboro Bound that connects authors with local elementary, middle and high school students. Many school library media specialists, like Strange, have difficulty finding the time and funds to schedule author visits. AES reaches out to authors, makes travel arrangements and hosts the authors when in the area. Greensboro Bound pays the author fees and donates 10 copies of the author’s books for each school visit.

During the past five semesters, the Authors Engaging Students program has facilitated 117 authors visits with 17,300 students, (61% being Title 1) and donated more than 2,000 books to school libraries and classrooms. With the virtual programs, the reach has been expanded significantly. One author alone spoke to 16,470 students in 25 middle and high schools in the county.