Greensboro Bound looking ahead to its 2021 literary festival

In 2016, more than 300 people showed up to Scuppernong Books when Vivian Howard brought her food truck and new publication to the store for a reading and book signing.
That inspired Steve Colyer and Scuppernong Books owners Brian Lampkin, Steve Mitchell, and Deb and Dave White to ask what else might be possible by bringing authors and readers together in Greensboro.
They conducted focus groups in order to assess community interest and, in 2017, created Greensboro Bound, as a function of the 501(c)3 nonprofit Greensboro Literary Organization.
Greensboro Bound brings authors, writers and readers together throughout the year and provides opportunities for authors and their books to engage with students in our community. In addition, Greensboro Bound organizes and produces Greensboro Bound: A Literary Festival.
The festival is known for highlighting North Carolina’s long and varied literary traditions, welcoming diverse voices and advocating for an inclusive community of readers and writers.
In 2018 and 2019, Greensboro Bound: A Literary Festival brought 177 exceptional writers of poetry, fiction, non-fiction, young-adult and children’s books to our community. In those first two years, more than 7,000 attended and participated in the downtown festival.
In May 2020, the festival was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic and the May 2021 festival is gearing up to be virtual with perhaps some in-person gatherings available (pending pandemic status).
Natalie Strange, local school librarian and media specialist, said that the festival gives the public an opportunity to meet and talk with authors in a joyful atmosphere. Strange was most impressed with how the downtown festival elevated access to literature to all community members and how the festival showcased the pleasure of reading. While disappointed that the 2020 festival was canceled, Strange is encouraged with how the shift to virtual programs has expanded the number of participants exposed and involved with authors and reading.
Authors Engaging Students (AES) is a program of Greensboro Bound that connects authors with local elementary, middle and high school students. Many school library media specialists, like Strange, have difficulty finding the time and funds to schedule author visits. AES reaches out to authors, makes travel arrangements and hosts the authors when in the area. Greensboro Bound pays the author fees and donates 10 copies of the author’s books for each school visit.
During the past five semesters, the Authors Engaging Students program has facilitated 117 authors visits with 17,300 students, (61% being Title 1) and donated more than 2,000 books to school libraries and classrooms. With the virtual programs, the reach has been expanded significantly. One author alone spoke to 16,470 students in 25 middle and high schools in the county.
Strange said she has witnessed the power of AES on students. Often the author makes a personal connection with the students and opens the children to new possibilities in their own lives. For example, one student was overwhelmed with emotion when she heard the author express her own struggle and observations on colorism. The author and the literature touched the student deeply, provided a means to an important conversation, and illustrates the influence and even healing power of this kind of engagement.
Stephen Colyer said that offering programs and author conversations on topics that help our community think globally and act locally are very important to the mission and vision of Greensboro Bound. Many of the programs have a special focus on ideas and exchanges that confront systemic racism and oppression both here and abroad. In 2018, Greensboro Bound, in collaboration with the North Carolina Humanities Council, explored the life of immigrants in the Triad in an eight-part series entitled Immigration Stories.
This past summer, Greensboro Bound featured a series with Tessie Castillo, author and criminal justice reform advocate. This fall, Castillo, author of Crimson Letters: Voices from Death Row, facilitates a virtual book club. This free book club gives participants the opportunity to meet and talk directly with the Death Row co-authors about their journey to prison and their search for hope and purpose behind bars.
Dabney Sanders, Greensboro Bound board member, said that whether in person or virtually, the Greensboro Bound authors spark dialogue and important conversations among community members. In addition, the diversity of authors provides an opportunity to expand and experience a new subject or issue perhaps not previously explored. “I learned so much from the sessions with Castillo and found them incredibly powerful,” Sanders said.
Greensboro Bound continues to focus on bringing authors of color to meet young people so that students see themselves in the presenting authors. As children’s author Kelly Starling Lyons points out, “I was nine years old before I saw someone who looked like me on the cover of a book.”
Recently, Greensboro Bound received a grant from the North Carolina Arts Council. This grant will go in part toward funding a series of essays by young adults entitled Our Stories, Our Voices. Collected in 2017 and published in 2018, these essays cover a variety of topics related to growing up female in today’s America at the intersection of race, religion, and ethnicity.
“We are readers, writers, students, academics, authors, and volunteers who are passionate about books, writing, and reading!” Colyer said.
Ruth D. Anderson is co-director of Second Breath Center and can be contacted by email at ruth@secondbreathcenter.com.
