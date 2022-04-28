Greensboro, community partners to celebrate Bike Month

Celebrate Bike Month

Throughout May, the city of Greensboro and community partners will celebrate Bike Month with a series of special events. More details are available at www.greensboro-nc.gov/BikeMonth.

Here are some of the events:

Greensboro Velo Club Relaxed Ride Series: 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays, Cycles de ORO, 701A Hill St. www.greensborovelo.com/Easy-Rider-series.htm.

National Bike to School Day: May 4. tinyurl.com/46pnvxfv.

Downtown Greenway Walking Tour: 5-8 p.m. May 5, Start at LoFi Park, 500 N. Eugene St. Email llorenz@actiongreensboro.org to RSVP.

Wheels on the Greenway: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. May 7, Check-in at Woven Works Park at the intersection of Murrow Boulevard and Lindsay Street. Rain date: May 14. tinyurl.com/5dvf73zh.

Bicycling in Greensboro (BIG) Membership Meeting: 2-4 p.m. May 15, Country Park Shelter #7 near the Jaycee Park entrance. https://bikegso.org/.

Bike to Work Week: May 16-20. https://bikeleague.org/bikemonth.

Ride with the City: noon-1 p.m. May 16, Melvin Municipal Office Building, 300 W. Washington St. Lunchtime ride to Deep Roots. Blue Duck will provide bikes if needed. To request a bike, email chandler.hagen@greensboro-nc.gov.

Ride of Silence: 6-8 p.m. May 18, Kontoor, 400 N Elm St. Worldwide movement to raise awareness of cyclists’ presence on roads and to encourage motorists to share the road. Registration online by May 17, or in person at the event. https://bikegso.org/Ride-of-Silence/.