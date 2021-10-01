Greensboro Masonic Lodge No. 76 celebrates 200 years

The lodge supports various charities including the Masonic Home for Children in Oxford, N.C.

The lodge has also played a part in community affairs for 200 years. For example, lodge members placed cornerstones at West Market Street Methodist Church, the Old Guilford County Courthouse, a building at UNCG and at the Masonic Temple.

The lodge, like others in the state, is under the jurisdiction of the Grand Lodge of North Carolina. Masonry is organized by state; it does not have one superior national lodge that superintends all the lodges in the United States.

As with most organizations, the lodge suffered from the problems caused by the pandemic. The biggest problem was the suspension of meetings for several months during 2020 and the suspension of suppers (suppers were reinstated earlier in 2021). The pandemic also prompted the cancellation in 2020 of one of the lodge’s favorite and most popular activities: providing free lunches to police officers; sheriff’s deputies, city and county fire fighters, emergency medical service personnel, 911 call operators, and state troopers.

Worshipful Brother Hall, who heads Greensboro Masonic Lodge Number 76 during this important year, summarized best the effect that Masonry can have on a man and Masonic Brother: “The fact that I believe that all the work I could ever do could not repay all that Masonry has given me is indeed true. The way of life I have learned and attempt to follow had been most invaluable to me.”

Master Mason Charles A. Jones is a member of Greensboro Masonic Lodge Number 76 and is a retired Marine Corps Reserve colonel and lawyer.