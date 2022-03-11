Greensboro offers many ways for children to explore nature, learn and play

GREENSBORO — On recent warm winter evening, a group of curious children crowded around a turquoise picnic table trying to fit their tiny hands into adult-sized gardening gloves.
Caroline Lowdermilk, the coordinator of Greensboro Parks and Recreation’s organic garden at the Xperience @ Caldcleugh facility, hoisted a rubber tub and paper bags full of empty aluminum cans onto the table.
Each child picked a can. Lowerdermilk gave them a few instructions and they spread out across the lawn, into the pine needle piles and around the garden, squishing their sneakers through the mud as they hunted down the perfect supplies.
Once they gathered bark, sticks, leaves and other organic materials, their mission was to create “bug hotels” — mini habitats to lure beneficial insects to their home gardens.
Science tells us this very practice of getting out into nature is beneficial for the children, too.
There is a growing body of scientific research exploring the effects of being outdoors on children. In addition to the physical benefits of running and playing in nature, researchers are discovering that it also has positive effect on children’s brain development and behavioral health.
From managing symptoms of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHA) to healing from trauma, getting outside is just what the doctor ordered.
“The studies strongly suggest that time in nature can help many children learn to build confidence in themselves; reduce the symptoms of ADHA, calm them and help them focus. Schools with natural play spaces and nature learning areas appear to help children do better academically,” said Richard Louv, founder of the Children and Nature Network and author of the “Last Child in the Woods: Saving Our Children from Nature-Deficit Disorder” and the recent “Our Wild Calling.”
“Time spent in nature is obviously not a cure-all, but it can be an enormous help, especially for kids and adults who are stressed by circumstances beyond their control.”
In the last few years, Greensboro Parks and Recreation has expanded its free programs for children ages 10 and under. Many of those programs have been focused on getting children outside into the city’s parks and gardens.
Lowdermilk’s class is called Nature Creations, a monthly arts and craft program that takes place at the organic garden. For the bug hotel class, 5-year-old Zane Baker, a Nature Creations regular, sported a bug-covered T-shirt for the occasion.
Lowdermilk asked the group, “what kind of bugs are good for the garden?”
No one was shy.
“Butterflies!”
“Bees!”
“Caterpillars?”
You need good bugs in your garden to pollinate your plants and to lure beneficial wildlife, Lowedermilk said. A little bug hotel creates a friendly — and cute — environment for good bugs.
The kids wasted no time scouring the yard for organic items that would welcome bugs.
Juliana Giddings, 5, and her sibling Golden, 8, inspected the damp ground under an evergreen tree. He scavenged for pine cones while she pulled up fistfuls of wet grass. Juliana stored it all in an empty gallon-sized can of corn.
“I’ve got a lot of this,” she said, showing off her grass-covered fingers. “And a flower. And a rock.”
“I want to attract lady bugs,” Golden said. Juliana agreed.
Time spent in nature can improve social bonding, Louv said, as well as buffer depression and anxiety and reduce social violence.
“Direct experiences in nature — when kids get their hands wet and their feet muddy — can help kids learn to have confidence in themselves and power to make independent decisions,” Louv said.
There is strong evidence that exposure to nature has beneficial effects on children’s cognitive, behavioral and mental health, according to a recent report in the journal Pediatrics that analyzed nearly 300 research papers on the topic.
Peals of laughter and high-pitched chatter filled the garden. Chastity and Brianna Pressley, 9-year-old twin sisters, and Elliana Gomez, also 9, stuffed their cans to the brims and compared their collections.
“I should look for a stick. More pine cones! Yeah, I am ready to go,” Brianna said before heading off to inspect some downed tree branches.
Brianna is not nearly this chatty at school, her mother said. Her teachers struggle to get her to talk.
Chalk that up to the power of the outdoors.
Being out in nature allows us to use our energy on the sensory experience — literally, what we are seeing, hearing, smelling, feeling and tasting. Kelly Graves, executive director of the Greensboro-based behavioral health nonprofit Kellin Foundation, said one reason nature has beneficial effects is that having a sensory experience lowers our levels of cortisol, the stress hormone.
“When we are engaging in nature, it’s calming our cortisol levels, which is allowing that energy to move to other parts of the brain. We are able to activate new thoughts and learn new skills, whether it is to learn about bugs or coping skills, our creative thoughts start to activate because we are not having to use our energy in our survival brain,” she said.
In other words, lower their cortisol by engaging their senses and children may have more room for expressing themselves with language.
Children 9-15 with access to woodlands got higher scores for cognitive development and lower risk of emotional and behavioral problems, according to a July 2021 report in the journal Nature Sustainability.
Parks and Recreation has a variety of upcoming opportunities to get out into nature, including guided hikes, a birding class and an adventure program for teens. Visit www.gsoparksandrec.org for details.
“Many children and young adults simply don’t know what they’re missing,” Louv said. “It’s never too early — or too late — to teach children or adults to appreciate and connect with the outdoors.”