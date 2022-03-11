Greensboro offers many ways for children to explore nature, learn and play

There is strong evidence that exposure to nature has beneficial effects on children’s cognitive, behavioral and mental health, according to a recent report in the journal Pediatrics that analyzed nearly 300 research papers on the topic.

Peals of laughter and high-pitched chatter filled the garden. Chastity and Brianna Pressley, 9-year-old twin sisters, and Elliana Gomez, also 9, stuffed their cans to the brims and compared their collections.

“I should look for a stick. More pine cones! Yeah, I am ready to go,” Brianna said before heading off to inspect some downed tree branches.

Brianna is not nearly this chatty at school, her mother said. Her teachers struggle to get her to talk.

Chalk that up to the power of the outdoors.

Being out in nature allows us to use our energy on the sensory experience — literally, what we are seeing, hearing, smelling, feeling and tasting. Kelly Graves, executive director of the Greensboro-based behavioral health nonprofit Kellin Foundation, said one reason nature has beneficial effects is that having a sensory experience lowers our levels of cortisol, the stress hormone.