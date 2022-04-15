Greensboro pledges to help save monarch butterflies and other pollinators

GREENSBORO — There’s something about its black and deep orange wings, with dainty white dots. Monarch butterflies seem so lighthearted and lovely.

Unfortunately, the species is in crisis. The eastern band of monarchs, which migrate through North Carolina, are in danger of extinction. Their numbers have declined an estimated 90% since the 1990s, according to the National Wildlife Federation.

The city of Greensboro and Mayor Nancy Vaughan have pledged to do their part to improve the chances of monarchs and other pollinators. Greensboro, led by the Parks and Recreation department, joined the National Wildlife Federation’s Mayors’ Monarch Pledge, committing to find opportunities to plant more milkweed or native nectar plants to help re-establish native habitats for pollinators.

“The city of Greensboro and our community partners have already taken steps to increase natural pollinator habitat across our facilities,” said Parks and Recreation Department Director Nasha McCray. “We look forward to working with our colleagues and our neighbors to expand this habitat throughout the city.”

It’s great timing, as the Greensboro Science Center will soon open its Cole Family Monarch Conservation Center and Butterfly House, giving the community insight into the plight of pollinators and ways people can help.

Pollinators — including bats, birds, butterflies, bees, flies and wasps — are a critical part of thriving ecosystems. While feeding on plants, pollinators move pollen from male flowers to female flowers causing the plant to produce fruit, seeds and young plants.

“They get the pollen on their bodies and they shake it off on other plants. We need them in their roles,” said Lindsey Zarecky, vice president of conservation and research at Greensboro Science Center.

Pollinators fertilize 75% of flowering plants, supporting 1,200 food crops and 180,000 different types of plants that help stabilize soil, clean air, supply oxygen and support wildlife, according to the National Parks Service.

Monarchs are particularly vulnerable because their caterpillars can only thrive on a single plant: the milkweed. And milkweed has been displaced from the landscape.

“It’s not the prettiest plant out there. It’s a weed,” Zarecky said. “It has been removed from the landscape because it didn’t meet our definition of pretty.”

To support monarch and other pollinators, environmental organizations advocate for the preservation and restoration of habitats that contain milkweed and nectar plants suitable for both breeding new butterflies and providing food sources for migration.

Parks and Recreation supports monarch butterflies by maintaining long-standing pollinator gardens at Price Park and Greensboro Arboretum, which has a certified monarch waystation with dozens of nectar-rich flowers growing in summer months.

The arboretum more recently developed an ornamental grasses and pollinator meadow featuring plants that attract birds and insects and two honeybee hives. At the meadow on a recent balmy afternoon, green shoots of new grass and early flower buds were popping up from the ground.

Botanical Garden Superintendent Matt Hicks pointed out the tiny green flowers on the massive holly trees were flush with pollinating flies.

The meadow was meant to showcase alternative ways to landscape that provide better habitat for local species. “It’s becoming a push back against what our society has deemed the right kind of lawn,” Hicks said.

Other new additions to park habitat restoration efforts include the Bee, Bird and Butterfly Pollinator Garden at Woven Works Park on the Downtown Greenway. The Keeley Park Community Garden is also expanding its safe spaces for butterflies.

“For the last two years our butterfly populations have been very skimpy at the Kelley garden, but not for lack of trying,” said Community Garden Manager Julie Hale. “We created a couple of beds that were devoted to pollinator plants. Last year they did really well. It’s a work in progress and there is the potential to expand.”

Hale planted joe-pye weed, a favorite of a wide range of butterflies native to this region; Agastache, a purple perennial also favored by hummingbirds; and the maypop vine, a host plant for fritillary butterflies. She said anything in the cabbage family is also beloved by pollinators if allowed to bloom. The garden hosts a lot of spicebush swallowtails and skippers butterflies.

As part of the Mayor’s Monarch Pledge, the city committed to adding more milkweed or native nectar producing plants to community gardens, like Keeley, and to consider the use of butterfly-friendly plants in landscaped areas of city property.

At Greensboro Science Center, its exhibit will include a greenhouse for growing hundreds of flowers. Seven butterfly species will be raised in the butterfly house.

“It just made sense,” Zarecky said. “We know the way to evoke a passion for change is to bring people face to face with the specific species in need.”

Visitors can get an early peek at the exhibit during the Wings and Wild Things fundraiser at 6 p.m. May 12; visit www.greensboroscience.org for tickets.

Amanda Lehmert is a senior communications specialist with the City of Greensboro. She can be reached at amanda.lehmert@greensboro-nc.gov.