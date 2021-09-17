Harry Thetford: A little history about one of the most famous helicopters in the world

Formed in 1947, Marine Aviation Squadron HMX-1 was the first Marine Corps helicopter squadron. It was tasked to test and evaluate helicopters and how they might have application and purpose for the Marine Corps.
The squadron originated on Marine Corps Base, Quantico, Va. As of recently, it remains the solitary aviation squadron on the base. Even though the squadron has assumed additional duties which have made those Marines and their flying machines world famous, it is still testing and evaluating helicopters along the banks of the meandering Potomac River.
Need a refresher as to the whereabouts of Quantico? It’s just north of where I-95 changes from interstate to parking lot. It’s almost possible to make a quick visit to the Museum of the Marine Corps and not lose your traffic queue.
You can’t miss the museum. It shadows over the I-95 corridor from the east.
Who would have thought HMX-1 helicopters would be the most photographed helicopters in the world?
Key to the rash of photo ops originated with a problem facing President Eisenhower in 1957. Needing to return to Washington in an emergency situation, he enlisted a strategically located Marine Corps helicopter for travel assistance — the rest is history.
Many presidents and many presidential helicopters later, the iconic flying machines of HMX-1 have few equals when it comes to branding the U.S. Marine Corps. Who hasn’t seen the Marine Corps Crew Chief pop out of Marine One and render the sharpest salute in the armed services?
Interestingly, former President Obama says the presidential perk he misses most is Marine One.
It seems most presidents have been favorably deposed to lifts by Marine One — commuting from Andrews Air Force Base to the White House by ground transportation has that effect.
Very little is known to the general public about HMX-1. The Secret Service and Marine Corps work hard to keep it that way. I did not find public tours of HMX-1 listed on the internet although there were sprinklings of happy comments from those who had.
Through family connections, I met Master Gunnery Sgt. Craig Dauphinee, HMX-1 Maintenance Chief.
A 25-year Marine from Maine, Dauphinee is in his second four-year assignment with HMX-1. It might be overreach to report that he loves his Marine One helicopters as much as some folks love their children and dogs — but it’s close.
For the record, “Marine One” is appropriate only when the President of the United States is aboard.
MgySgt is the Marine Corps abbreviation for master gunnery sergeant, the Corps’ highest enlisted rank. Other Marines learn early and never forget — when in hearing distance of a MgySgt — do not mention, “I’m all caught up!”
Dauphinee gave my family and me two hours of his Christmas weekend to show us his pride and joy — an arsenal of White Top VH-3D Sea Kings (which came online in 1978), and VH-60N White Hawks (of 1987 vintage). He knew I needed nomenclature help, “Think of the Sea King as a Cadillac and the White Hawk as a Ferrari.”
Coming soon as presidential lift vehicle will be the VH-92 — trust the Marine Corps to ensure that the VH-92 is not self-flyable.
HMX-1 also has a fleet of VH-22 Ospreys, which complement the unit’s presidential lift chores. I compared the seats in the Marine One helicopters with the Osprey seats customarily used by members of the press — justice is done!
Melania Trump is the only first lady to have flown in an HMX-Osprey — at her request.
Just as you can glean some information about HMX-1 from the internet, there’s a lot you cannot glean — period. Even from a personal tour by the maintenance chief. He’s a likeable guy, even with his non-answers.
Chevrons up and down his arm speak to his discretion with classified information.
Dauphinee’s personal vehicle is a manly pick-up truck. Just an observation, but his helicopters had been more recently polished than his truck.
Well-armed Marines guided and monitored our every move. While writing this piece, an intruder attempted to break through airport security barriers while Marine One was with President Trump during his Christmas vacation.
Probably good for the intruder’s longevity that he picked Palm Beach for his failed ploy instead of Quantico.
