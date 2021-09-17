Harry Thetford: A little history about one of the most famous helicopters in the world

Interestingly, former President Obama says the presidential perk he misses most is Marine One.

It seems most presidents have been favorably deposed to lifts by Marine One — commuting from Andrews Air Force Base to the White House by ground transportation has that effect.

Very little is known to the general public about HMX-1. The Secret Service and Marine Corps work hard to keep it that way. I did not find public tours of HMX-1 listed on the internet although there were sprinklings of happy comments from those who had.

Through family connections, I met Master Gunnery Sgt. Craig Dauphinee, HMX-1 Maintenance Chief.

A 25-year Marine from Maine, Dauphinee is in his second four-year assignment with HMX-1. It might be overreach to report that he loves his Marine One helicopters as much as some folks love their children and dogs — but it’s close.

For the record, “Marine One” is appropriate only when the President of the United States is aboard.

MgySgt is the Marine Corps abbreviation for master gunnery sergeant, the Corps’ highest enlisted rank. Other Marines learn early and never forget — when in hearing distance of a MgySgt — do not mention, “I’m all caught up!”