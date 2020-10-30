Harry Thetford: Family roots drew WW II vet back home

A famous family surname and a famous church came together in 1748. Clapp was the surname. Dir Klapp Kirche, later known as Brick Church, was the church founded by the Clapp family.
Organized as a German Reformed Church, Brick Church is now non-denominational.
Harry Patterson Clapp, 97, is a direct descendant of one of the two Clapp brothers who settled along what is now the Guilford-Alamance County line in 1748 and formed Brick Church. He lives on a former tobacco farm with his wife along Clapp Farms Road in southeastern Guilford County where he was born. He is an active and longtime member of Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church, as were his parents.
After graduation from Bessemer High School in 1940, Clapp entered N.C. State University and later became an advanced ROTC student. During his junior year, he joined the Enlisted Reserve Corps with the promise of being allowed to complete his degree and graduate before being called to active duty. As was often the case, early promises and the Army way did not align perfectly.
Called to active duty in early 1943, Clapp underwent officer and communications training before being troop-trained across the country to San Francisco. He reached the Philippine Islands in 1944, where he picks up his experiences: “I served in three different Army Signal Battalions during my time overseas, and others after returning stateside.
"Manila had been liberated, but we were involved in liberating Americans from several smaller POW camps — those around the infamous Camp O’Donnell are most memorable.”
It wasn’t long before Clapp’s battalion chores switched gears. “Planning and preparation for the invasion of Japan suddenly became our number one priority. The northern tip of Luzon was the closest communications access point in the Philippines to the Japanese mainland — that meant we started construction on a communications infrastructure from Manila northward," he said.
"Even though we were quite proud of our long lines of open wires and tall poles through the mountains to the coast, none of us were disappointed when the invasion was made moot by the dropping of the atomic bomb.”
Clapp’s engineering genes may have spurred his interest in Japanese Army trucks while posted at Sendai, Japan. “A truck and driver were sent to transport me around for my duties as battalion fire marshal," he said. "The truck was totally fascinating — due to Japan’s severe shortage of gasoline, it had been converted to operate on charcoal as the combustible fuel.”
His next stop in Japan was Hokkaido. “That is the country’s northernmost island. It provided great skiing venues but none of our guys knew how to ski. Japanese children from that area learned to ski before they learned to walk. They turned out by the dozens to teach us how to ski.”
Clapp’s company buddies had a persistent mantra. “In 1944, it was, ‘back alive in 45.’ In 1945, it was, ‘out of the sticks in 46.’ In 1946, it was ‘back to heaven in 47,'” he said. Clapp had enough points to get back to the States in September 1946. It did not take him long to renew his studies and earn his engineering degree from State.
He worked in various research and management positions, mostly related to the railroad industry. He designed classification yards around the country, including Hamlet, N.C. He also worked on the Northeast Corridor Improvement Project and the Washington, D.C., metro. He was non-committal when asked if his cross-country troop-train journey during the war influenced his civilian career choice.
One of his occupational stops was Pittsburgh, Pa., where, in 1952, he persuaded Patricia Fornof to become his wife. After 68 years of marriage, they have three children, two grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
He retired in 1990 and the Clapps returned to Clapp Farms Road in 1991. After active duty, Clapp remained in the Army Reserve and retired as a major. He is still negotiating over earned benefits. My guess — Major Clapp will prevail.
In addition to his church activity, Clapp is active with the Lion’s Club and many other transportation-related and community projects. Almost certain that he knew another WWII veteran from his church family whom I had written about in 2016, I asked about 99-year-old Victor Dunne. “Oh yes, I know Victor — I delivered a Lion’s Club Fruit Basket to him just a couple years ago.”
Harry Thetford is a retired Sears store manager and author of "Remembered," a book about 99 former students of Greensboro Senior High School (Grimsley) who made the ultimate sacrifice during World War II. Contact him at htolharry@gmail.com or 336-707-8922.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!