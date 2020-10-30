Harry Thetford: Family roots drew WW II vet back home

Clapp’s company buddies had a persistent mantra. “In 1944, it was, ‘back alive in 45.’ In 1945, it was, ‘out of the sticks in 46.’ In 1946, it was ‘back to heaven in 47,'” he said. Clapp had enough points to get back to the States in September 1946. It did not take him long to renew his studies and earn his engineering degree from State.

He worked in various research and management positions, mostly related to the railroad industry. He designed classification yards around the country, including Hamlet, N.C. He also worked on the Northeast Corridor Improvement Project and the Washington, D.C., metro. He was non-committal when asked if his cross-country troop-train journey during the war influenced his civilian career choice.

One of his occupational stops was Pittsburgh, Pa., where, in 1952, he persuaded Patricia Fornof to become his wife. After 68 years of marriage, they have three children, two grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

He retired in 1990 and the Clapps returned to Clapp Farms Road in 1991. After active duty, Clapp remained in the Army Reserve and retired as a major. He is still negotiating over earned benefits. My guess — Major Clapp will prevail.

In addition to his church activity, Clapp is active with the Lion’s Club and many other transportation-related and community projects. Almost certain that he knew another WWII veteran from his church family whom I had written about in 2016, I asked about 99-year-old Victor Dunne. “Oh yes, I know Victor — I delivered a Lion’s Club Fruit Basket to him just a couple years ago.”

Harry Thetford is a retired Sears store manager and author of "Remembered," a book about 99 former students of Greensboro Senior High School (Grimsley) who made the ultimate sacrifice during World War II. Contact him at htolharry@gmail.com or 336-707-8922.