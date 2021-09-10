Harry Thetford: Our nation's highest honor

At least one group awarded the Medal of Honor has stood the test of time. All 53 sailors and Marines involved in cutting underwater communications cables in Cuba during the Spanish-American War received the honor.

A few months later in the same war, Lt. Col. Theodore Roosevelt earned a Medal of Honor for leading his Rough Riders in the battle for San Juan Hill. Over 100 years later, President Bill Clinton presented the posthumous award to Roosevelt’s family.

At least one Medal of Honor was rejected by the recipient. Captain Charles Liteky, a Catholic priest, who served as an Army chaplain in Vietnam. After the war, he left the priesthood and married a former nun. The activist couple strongly opposed and protested against U.S. policy in Central America. Liteky wrote President Reagan a letter in protest and left his Medal of Honor at the Vietnam War Memorial.

For 64 years, it appeared Chief Petty Officer Peter Tomich’s Medal of Honor would go unclaimed. A Croatian immigrant, the World War I veteran went down on the USS Utah during the attack on Pearl Harbor. He left no family members.

After many years of international research by retired Admiral J. Robert Lunney and his family — at their own expense — Tomich’s extended family was located. His Medal of Honor was presented aboard the USS Enterprise in 2006.