Harry Thetford: Vietnam veteran from Boston finds home in Greensboro

“H Company (Rangers), 75th Infantry, was the long-range reconnaissance patrol unit. All volunteers, they went into the jungle in small teams to fight the North Vietnamese Army on their own ground," Brennan said.

“A Company, 1st Battalion, 7th Cavalry was a typical 'grunt' infantry unit. Although not an 'elite' unit like the Rangers, A Company soldiers were equally courageous. Day after day we humped through the jungles together — it was with A Company that I really earned my Combat Infantry Badge.”

Brennan’s memories of Vietnam run the gamut. “I wasn’t a hero, but those soldiers who served in combat with me were — they remain my heroes still today. It was an honor to serve with the 1st Cavalry Division. I would do it again, in a heartbeat!”

His reflections of some memories came with tears. After Vietnam, he was a Ranger School Instructor and later commanded a company in the Airborne School.

Although he planned for a career in the infantry, “two life-changers happened at about the same time. First, I heard through the grapevine that my request for an assignment was turned down because of my height. They said I didn’t look like a Ranger! Secondly, I met a West Point classmate who was applying to medical school under an Army scholarship program.”