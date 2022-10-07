Helping Hands

Announcements

First Lutheran Church is collecting new and gently used shoes, sneakers and boots through October. Its goal is to collect 2,500 pairs.

Shoes should be rubber-banded together; no individual shoe boxes.

Shoes may be dropped off in the bin at the entrance door at the church, 3600 W. Friendly Ave. in Greensboro.

The shoe drive helps to support more than 4,000 families of micro-enterprise partners, with the majority of them being women-owned.

For information, email debbihopkins@yahoo.com.

* * * *

Alternative Resources of the Triad, the nonprofit behind the Greensboro Pride Festival, will host its first-ever Halloween-themed event, Stranger Queens in an ‘80s Arcade. The event will take place Oct. 23 at BoxCar Bar + Arcade, 120 W. Lewis St. in Greensboro.

Stranger Queens in an ‘80s Arcade will feature drag queens in Halloween and ‘80s themed attire and ‘80s video games at BoxCar. The first seating is at 1 p.m. and the second is at 4 p.m. Buy a six-pack of tickets and save $5. Guests are encouraged to wear their best Halloween and/or ‘80s attire for a chance to win a prize.

Brenda the Drag Queen will host the event. Other performers include Macaria Rage, Wylie Kylie Coyote, Jinxx Van Jester and Crystal Frost. Tickets start at $15 for general admission.

For information, visit GreensboroPride.org.

* * * *

In support of the communities it serves and all those affected by the devastation of Hurricane Ian, The Fresh Market has launched a fundraiser to benefit the volunteer work of World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit that provides meals to people impacted by humanitarian, natural and community crises.

The Fresh Market launched Oct. 5 a three-week register roundup fundraiser and has committed to match all donations up to $100,000 where 100% of the proceeds will be donated to WCK. Currently, WCK is providing meals in community distribution points in these Florida locations — Port Charlotte, Cape Coral and Fort Myers, multiple Lee County hospitals, Sanibel and Pine Islands, as well as additional food truck placements across several severely impacted communities.

Founded in 2010 by Chef José Andrés, World Central Kitchen is a nonprofit that provides fresh meals in response to crises.

* * * *

The Guilford County Sexual Violence Prevention Education Task Force has launched a pilot program, Understanding Intimate Partner Violence.

The force is offering free, in-person or virtual workplace trainings.

Participants will learn tips on how to identify abusive relationships and be an active bystander.

Training sessions last approximately 45-60 minutes.

Topics include: Types of intimate partner violence, how to identify an abusive person, how to identify a person experiencing abuse and how to provide help to a friend or colleague.

For information, contact Jeanne Irwin-Olson, Children’s Home Society of NC’s prevention education coordinator, at jolson@chsnc.org.

To register, visit www.chsnc.org/wise-guys/understanding-intimate-partner-violence.

Fundraisers

Sanctuary House’s Musical Moods Roaring ‘20s event, in honor of its 20th year providing services to adults with serious mental illness in Guilford County, is set for 6:30 p.m. Oct. 8 at Piedmont Hall, 2409 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.

It will feature the nationally-recognized band Squirrel Nut Zippers and will include hors d’oeuvres, libations, access to fundraising events and more. Period dress is encouraged.

Tickets are $150.

The event chairpersons are Mike and Katherine Weaver.

For tickets, visit https://sanctuaryhouse.ejoinme.org/Tix2022.

Grants

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs approved a grant request by Veterans Bridge Home for $750,000 as one of 80 community-based organizations piloting programs to help prevent veteran suicide.

The VA selected only two North Carolina organizations to receive funding under the Staff Sergeant Gordon Fox Suicide Prevention Grant Program, which was part of the Commander Scott Hannon Veterans Mental Health Improvement Act.

According to the VA, suicide numbers among veterans peaked in 2018 but were still more than 50% higher than the rates for non-veteran adults.

Veterans Bridge Home’s community-based grant proposal followed these recommendations and includes provisions to augment staff in the Metrolina and Triad regions to integrate a suicide risk screening process into client interactions, improve responsiveness to veteran and family requests, strengthen links between community activities and VA health care, and hire case managers for those deemed at highest risk for suicide.

Specifically, Veterans Bridge Home’s grant proposal centered on the 287,000 veterans living in the 21-county region in North Carolina’s Piedmont served by the W.G. (Bill) Hefner VA Medical Center in Salisbury.

People having thoughts of suicide may contact the Veterans Crisis Line to receive free, confidential support and crisis intervention available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Dial 988 and then press 1, chat online at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat, or text 838255.

* * * *

A record-setting 232 elementary schools across North Carolina have been selected and approved by the State Board of Education to participate in the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program for the 2022-23 school year. This is North Carolina’s largest number of schools ever to participate in a given school year. Every school that applied was selected and approved to participate.

It is a federally assisted program providing free fresh fruits and vegetables to children during the school day at eligible elementary schools. The goal of the FFVP is to introduce children to fresh fruits and vegetables, to include new and different varieties, and to increase overall acceptance and consumption of fresh, unprocessed produce among children.

Guilford County Schools include: Allen Jay, Archer, Bessemer, Bluford, Brightwood, Ceasar Cone, Clara J Peck, Cyrus P Frazier, David D Jones, Edwin A Alderman, Fairview, Gillespie Park, Guilford, Hunter, Irving Park, Johnson Street Global Studies, Kirkman Park, Madison, McLeansville, Montlieu Academy of Technology, Murphey Traditional Academy, Northwood, Oak Hill, Oak View, Parkview Village, Peeler Open, Ronald E. McNair, Sedgefield, Sumner, Triangle Lake Montessori Elemtary, Union Hill, Vandalia, Waldo C. Falkener Sr., Washington and John Van Lindley.

Also, Ramseur Elementary School was selected and approved.

The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction has been awarded the U.S. Department of Agriculture FFVP grant for the 2022-23 school year. This is the 19th year that North Carolina has had the opportunity to participate in the FFVP. North Carolina was among the first states to be awarded the FFVP in the 2004-05 school year.

For information, email zoe.mckaytucker@dpi.nc.gov.

* * * *

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina awarded its first quarterly Medicare Agent Community Impact Grant, $10,000, to Rolling Ridge Riding in Reidsville. Directed by Mark Davis of NC State Grange and his wife, Kathryn, a pediatric physical therapist, Rolling Ridge Riding is a free, therapy-based horseback riding program serving children with disabilities. It’s a place where parents find a support system, and children who are differently-abled develop friendships, self-esteem and skills to help them accomplish new things.

To learn more or to support Rolling Ridge Riding, visit https://rollingridgeriding.com. Look for more information on the Medicare Agent Community Impact Grant, including how to apply, early in 2023.