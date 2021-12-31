Helping Hands

The organization will use the van for delivering food to mobile pantries around the community, loading food from grocery stores and delivering food to residential facilities.

“This van donation means a lot to us, and it will help us out so much,” says Henry Williams, president of the Triad Food Pantry. “We’ll use the van for home deliveries to the sick, which is a big help, too. We’ve been serving this community for a long time, and we won’t stop anytime soon.”