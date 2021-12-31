Helping Hands

Activities
In October, Dr. Christina Rama launched her annual donation drive, raising funds for Sanctuary House. Just in time for the holidays, Rama has achieved her goal of $50,000.
Announcements
The Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro's Future Fund 10 LIVE is set for May 4.
Future Fund 10 LIVE is a high-energy event where 10 nonprofits compete to win cash awards by making three-minute pitches and then audience members vote to give away more than $45,000 in grant money.
Finalists include: Barnabas Network, Derrick Sides; The Black Suit Initiative (The Sparrow's Nest), Evainna W. Ross; Compass Greensboro, Kathryn Hubert; Empowered Girls of North Carolina, Brenda G. Mewborn; Jalloh's Upright Services of N.C., Franca Jalloh; Kellin Foundation, Dr. Kelly Graves; NCCJ of the Piedmont Triad, Michael Robinson; Nehemiah Community Empowerment Center, Randi Francis; People’s Market, Shante Woods; and Positive Direction for Youth and Families, James R. Gardner.
For information, visit https://futurefundgso.org.
Donations
High Point University donated a van to the Triad Food Pantry, an organization that provides food to the High Point community.
The organization will use the van for delivering food to mobile pantries around the community, loading food from grocery stores and delivering food to residential facilities.
“This van donation means a lot to us, and it will help us out so much,” says Henry Williams, president of the Triad Food Pantry. “We’ll use the van for home deliveries to the sick, which is a big help, too. We’ve been serving this community for a long time, and we won’t stop anytime soon.”
Jo and Henry Williams, a husband-and-wife team, have been serving the High Point community for 30 years by providing food to people in need.
