High Point Parks and Recreation invites public to explore health and fitness offerings

HIGH POINT — If part of your plan for the new year includes improving your health and wellness, spending more time outdoors or just exploring choices for exercise and recreation, High Point Parks and Recreation has many options for you and your family.
Winter golf
Through Feb. 28, winter golf rates are in effect beginning at 8 a.m. at the two golf courses in High Point. At Oak Hollow, a Pete Dye-designed course, non-seniors play on weekdays for $26 and the senior rate is $20. Weekend and holiday rates are $30 per person. At Blair Park, the weekday rate is $18 and $22 on weekends with a cart.
Winter rates at both courses include green and cart fees and a $3 food voucher for the grill rooms. To make your tee time, call Oak Hollow at 336-883-3260 or Blair Park at 336-883-3497.
Youth gymnastics
Little Flippers: Mommy and Me Gymnastics Class is designed to introduce aspiring 1- to 4-year-old gymnasts to the fundamentals in an engaging, fun way. With help from a parent of guardian, students will focus on balance, coordination, listening skills and following directions. Class will meet from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Tuesdays at Allen Jay Recreation Center (1073 East Springfield Road, High Point) through March 30.
From 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through March 29, Allen Jay Recreation Center will also host a More Flips, More Fun Gymnastics class for young gymnasts ages 5-12. This class will focus on physical conditioning and strength training as students do floor work and use the tumble track, balance beam, bars and vault.
Cost for either gymnastics program is $40 per student, per month. Call 336-883-3509 to register or learn more.
Youth tennis
Oak Hollow Tennis Center (3401 North Centennial St., High Point) will offer youth tennis classes for beginners and intermediate level players, ages 7-12. These classes will be from 4 to 5 p.m. Mondays though March 7.
A separate class for intermediate players ages 8–16 will be offered on from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through March 9.
Cost for either youth tennis program is $140 per student, per session, or $18 for drop-in lessons. Call 336-883-3493 to register or learn more.
Alternative athletics for youth
Alternative Athletics offers the opportunity for 8- to 12-year-olds to learn and play non-traditional sports such as cornhole, disc golf, kickball and more. Sessions take place from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Allen Jay Recreation Center (1073 East Springfield Road, High Point), Jan. 12-Feb. 23. Cost is $20 per child; call 336-883-3509 to sign up or hear more.
ASPIRE stands for Adaptive Sports, Programs and Inclusive Recreation, and its programs offer opportunities in these areas to people with physical and intellectual disabilities and their families. To obtain additional information or to register, email timpani.lopp@highpointnc.gov or call 336-883-3483.
On Jan. 11 and 25, the no-cost Adaptive Archery Open Gym will be held for participants ages 8 and older at Morehead Recreation Center (101 Price St., High Point) from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Participants will learn the basic fundamentals of archery and enjoy archery games. Adaptive equipment is available and no previous experience is needed. This program will be offered again on Feb. 8 and 22, and March 8 and 22.
In a partnership with several other communities, the Big Three Challenger basketball league helps participants develop their skills in basketball, socialization and team building. Play will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 27-March 3, at Morehead Recreation Center, 101 Price St. in High Point.
Special Olympics training is held for High Point/Guilford County participants ages 8 and older in swimming, bowling, basketball and volleyball. Athletes must attend free practices to be eligible for consideration to advance to state level competition; upcoming sessions begin in February and March. Email stephanie.hedgecock@highpointnc.gov or call 336-883-3477 for details.
So much more ...
To see a list of programs and sites, visit highpointnc.gov/pr. Follow High Point Parks and Recreation on Facebook and Instagram to learn more about youth and adult athletics, exercise, yoga and dance classes. The Culler Senior Center and ASPIRE (Adaptive Sports, Programs and Inclusive Recreation) offer programs and events tailored for older adults and people with disabilities.
Come walk on greenways or take a stroll in a park. Enjoy a playground with the young ones or bring the “furkids” to Hedgecock Dog Park. All ages can learn a new skill, or improve on an old one: tennis, golf, stand-up paddleboarding, fishing and more.
To review the activities at Piedmont Environmental Center, visit its website or call 336-883-8531 to ask about upcoming programs.
Southside Fitness Center at 401 Taylor Ave. has been remodeled and offers a cardio fitness room, elliptical machine, treadmill, fitness rope, kettlebells, weights and a Smith Bench press machine. The newest additions to the fitness Center at Southside are the spin bikes in the cardio fitness room. The center is open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday; you must register in advance for a time slot by calling 336-883-3504. Cost is $2 per visit; $10 monthly passes are also available.
Many of the recreation centers offer open gym times for walking, basketball, pickleball and family workouts. Visit High Point Parks and Recreation’s website for more information.
Oakview Recreation Center (503 James Road) and Morehead Recreation Center (101 Price St.) offer community garden space. Plots go on sale in February for current plot holders; all other spots become available March 2. Call either location for additional details.
Don’t forget about the free Piedmont Discovery app, available for download through the Apple and Google Play stores, to help you “find your next adventure” in local parks, trails, playgrounds and more.