High Point Parks and Recreation invites public to explore health and fitness offerings

To see a list of programs and sites, visit highpointnc.gov/pr. Follow High Point Parks and Recreation on Facebook and Instagram to learn more about youth and adult athletics, exercise, yoga and dance classes. The Culler Senior Center and ASPIRE (Adaptive Sports, Programs and Inclusive Recreation) offer programs and events tailored for older adults and people with disabilities.

Come walk on greenways or take a stroll in a park. Enjoy a playground with the young ones or bring the “furkids” to Hedgecock Dog Park. All ages can learn a new skill, or improve on an old one: tennis, golf, stand-up paddleboarding, fishing and more.

To review the activities at Piedmont Environmental Center, visit its website or call 336-883-8531 to ask about upcoming programs.