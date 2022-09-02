High Point Parks and Recreation invites residents to soak up last activities of summer

HIGH POINT

With fall on its way, the High Point Parks and Recreation Department has lined up some opportunities to squeeze in some fun during the last days of summer.

Last Sunset Paddle

The last Sunset Paddle of the season is Sept. 16 from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at High Point City Lake Park, at 602 West Main St. in Jamestown. Cost is $22 for a tandem kayak, $15 for a single or $6 if you bring your own. Call 336-883-3498 to reserve your space.

End-of-summer yard sale

Search for new treasures or sell your own at the end-of-summer yard sale from 9:30–11:30 a.m. Sept. 20, hosted by the Roy B. Culler, Jr. Senior Center, at 921 Eastchester Drive in High Point. Tables will be available for rent for $10 plus $5 for each additional table. Register in advance at 336-883-3584.

Youth Council resumes

The High Point Youth Council strives to make the community a more enjoyable place for its youth through a wide variety of educational, social, recreational and service learning projects. Participation provides opportunities to build leadership skills, learn organizational and administrative skills, and enhance personal skills.

Membership is open to grades 8–12 and the annual fee is $15. Monthly meetings are held on Mondays beginning on Sept. 12 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. For more information, email hpyouthcouncil@highpointnc.gov.

Golf tournament

Celebrating its 11th year, the Fall Oak Hollow Open will be from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 17-18. It is a two-person captain’s choice, 36-hole event that will be flighted after the first round. Open to the first 60 teams, the “shotgun start” for both days gives golfers a chance to get in a round before watching football games in the afternoon.

Seniors (ages 55 + for this event) will play from the white tees. The Fall Open will also include a Par 3 Challenge both days. Cost is $125 per team; green and cart fees are not included. More than $6,000 in prizes and gift certificates will be awarded. Call Oak Hollow Golf Course at 336-883-3260 to learn more.

September gymnastics

A class to introduce the young gymnast (ages 1-4) to the fundamentals of gymnastics will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, Sept. 6-28, at Allen Jay Recreation Center, at 1073 East Springfield Road in High Point. Little Flippers: Mommy & & Me Gymnastics involves a parent or guardian to help the child focus on balance, coordination, listening skills and following directions.

Women’s event

Women Are Made (WAM) is back. Join this supportive community of women at a monthly gathering as they build friendships, share ideas and experiences, and hear guest speakers on a variety of issues over brunch, followed by open discussions. The free program will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 17 and is open to women ages 20 and older. It will be held at the Morehead Recreation Center at 101 Price St. in High Point.

Youth art Sept. 24

“Fall into art” on Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to noon as you enjoy three seasonal arts and crafts projects that participants (ages 5–12) can take home that day, plus refreshments and a backdrop for photos. Cost is $15 per child; the program will take place at Allen Jay Recreation Center (1073 East Springfield Road, High Point). Call 336-883-3509 to save your seat.







Adaptive sports

ASPIRE, formerly known as special populations, stands for adaptive sports, programs and inclusive recreation. Programs and services are offered to individuals with physical and intellectual disabilities over a range of ages and interests. For more information or to register, call 336-883-3477.

Encanto tea party

Is your young one (ages 4-9) a fan of “Encanto”? Come dressed as a favorite character to the Encanto tea party from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 1 at Deep River Recreation Center (1529 Skeet Club Road, High Point). There will be games, crafts and a pinata while the participants have their nails done. Cost is $15 per child and registration is limited; call 336-883-3407 to register.

Free tennis

A free tennis program at Oakview Recreation Center (503 James Road), for ages 5-12, builds character, focus and sportsmanship. It’s designed to give young coed participants the foundational skills of tennis through game play and a step-by-step curriculum guided by staff. Previous tennis experience is not required. Beginner and intermediate sessions will be offered Sept. 1-29 and in October. Advance registration is required; call 336-883-3508.

Teen chess club

A new chess club for teens (ages 13–17) will meet Mondays and Wednesdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Morehead Recreation Center (101 Price St., High Point) through mid-December. Beginners and experienced players are welcome and there is no cost to participate; call 336-883-3504 for details.

STEM skills

Students ages 6–12 interested in science, technology, engineering and math are encouraged to join the Builders Academy at Deep River Recreation Center (1529 Skeet Club Road, High Point) on Wednesdays, Sept. 14-Oct. 26, from 6 to 7 p.m. Participants will sharpen their STEM skills through a series of building projects, games and challenges. Cost is $30 per student; call 336-883-3407 to register.







Other activities

Morehead Recreation Center (101 Price St., High Point) will offer a free Beginners Youth Basketball Clinic for players ages 6-10 from Oct. 6-Nov. 17. As participants learn the proper form and techniques of basketball through drills, they will develop the fundamentals of the game needed to compete in organized play. Ball handling, shooting, passing, running and agility will be some of the skills covered. Registration is open; call 336-883-3506.

Learn to play pickleball at a class for beginners ages 50 and up, starting Oct. 18 at Morehead Recreation Center (101 Price St., High Point). Play will take place from 2:30 to 4 p.m.Tuesdays, through Nov. 22; contact the Culler Senior Center at 336-883-3506 to register.

Ballet is an excellent way to practice balance and improve fitness. The Culler Senior Center’s beginner’s ballet class for seniors incorporates easy ballet steps and poses along with simple dance combinations to help with strength, posture and flexibility. Chairs may be used for stability if needed; participants should dress in comfortable clothing and bring a water bottle. Class will meet from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 4-25. Cost is $30 per month. Call 336-883-3506 to register.

A virtual stretching class for senior adults (age 50+) will provide the opportunity to help improve flexibility, circulation coordination and balance from the comfort and safety of home. Stretching can also relieve joint stiffness and muscle tension. This class will take place online from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, Sept. 8 – 29. For more information, contact the Senior Center at 336-883-3584.

Bring your four-legged family member to the next session of dog obedience classes at Oakview Recreation Center (503 James Road, High Point) from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 27 -Nov. 1. A qualified instructor will teach owners (age 18+) and dogs basic commands and social skills. Dogs must be at least 8 weeks old. Participants must bring the pet’s shot records; a 6-foot, non-retractable leash; a choke collar and treats. Cost is $50 per dog; register by calling Oakview at 336-883-3508.