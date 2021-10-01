High Point Parks and Recreation offering fun fall events and foliage tours

Spooky Hoopla

Halloween Spooky Hoopla is back! Join staff from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 16 at the High Point Athletic Complex (2920 School Park Road, High Point) for Trunk-Or-Treat, costume contest, face painting, balloon art, bounce houses, gaming truck, hayride, Haunted Trail and more. Event is free; food will be available for purchase from food trucks. Volunteers are needed to provide vehicles and individually wrapped candies during the Trunk-Or-Treat; call 336-883-3508 for more information.

Halloween Safari

Piedmont Environmental Center (1220 Penny Road, High Point) will bring back its Halloween Safari (for ages 4 and up) from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 29-3. As participants make their way through the woods on trails they will meet “animals” who explain things about their lives — like what they eat, where they live and sleep. Hikes last about 45 minutes and are followed by apple cider, cookies and a campfire. All participants should bring a flashlight and wear appropriate shoes. Cost is $4 per person and $1 for under age 5. Call PEC at 336-883-8531 to learn more.