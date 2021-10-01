High Point Parks and Recreation offering fun fall events and foliage tours

HIGH POINT — Fall in High Point marks the return of several traditional programs and events offered by High Point Parks and Recreation, including Spooky Hoopla, Halloween Safari, Fall Leaf Tours and Culler Senior Center’s Health Fair.
Spooky Hoopla
Halloween Spooky Hoopla is back! Join staff from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 16 at the High Point Athletic Complex (2920 School Park Road, High Point) for Trunk-Or-Treat, costume contest, face painting, balloon art, bounce houses, gaming truck, hayride, Haunted Trail and more. Event is free; food will be available for purchase from food trucks. Volunteers are needed to provide vehicles and individually wrapped candies during the Trunk-Or-Treat; call 336-883-3508 for more information.
Halloween Safari
Piedmont Environmental Center (1220 Penny Road, High Point) will bring back its Halloween Safari (for ages 4 and up) from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 29-3. As participants make their way through the woods on trails they will meet “animals” who explain things about their lives — like what they eat, where they live and sleep. Hikes last about 45 minutes and are followed by apple cider, cookies and a campfire. All participants should bring a flashlight and wear appropriate shoes. Cost is $4 per person and $1 for under age 5. Call PEC at 336-883-8531 to learn more.
Fall foliage tours
Enjoy the fall colors on this guided 45-minute tour which takes park visitors around High Point City Lake Park’s (602 West Main St., Jamestown) Arnold J. Koonce Jr. Lake by boat. Learn about the seasonal changes and wildlife in and around the lake from Piedmont Environmental Center’s Naturalist Dick Thomas. His entertaining and informative commentary, combined with photographic opportunities, make this a seasonal favorite. Tours are offered Fridays through Sundays from Oct. 22-Nov. 7 and registration is now open. Cost is $4 per person with senior rates of $3 on Fridays. Call the High Point City Lake Park Marina at 336-883-3498 for more information.
Fall foliage kayak tour
A guided kayak tour of the Arnold J. Koonce Jr. City Lake will be offered Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to noon. On the tour, facilitated by PEC Director Dick Thomas, you will see seasonal colors, and possibly some wildlife. Cost is $6 per person with your personal kayak; rentals are $15 for a single kayak and $22 for a tandem. Registration begins Oct. 1; call 336-883-3498.
Senior Center health fair
This annual event, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 22 at the Roy B. Culler, Jr. Senior Center (921 Eastchester Drive, High Point), links adults age 50 and older with multiple community agencies providing screenings, resources and information. Each participating agency provides health or community information, giveaways and door prizes. Register at the senior center or call 336-883-3584 for more information.
ASPIRE
High Point Parks and Recreation’s special populations section, which provides social, emotional, physical, cognitive and spiritually stimulating recreation and leisure services to individuals with disabilities, is now known as High Point Parks and Recreation ASPIRE: Adaptive Sports, Programs & Inclusive Recreation.
ASPIRE’s services are available to High Point residents and surrounding communities, and include programs such as Camp Ann, the Miracle League of High Point and Special Olympics Guilford/High Point. It also offers recreation opportunities like adaptive sports as well as social events like the Super Social Supper Club, annual holiday dances and day trips. Additional services include inclusion support, education and training to individuals, families and community members.
Upcoming opportunities include The Big Three Challenger Flag Football League, adaptive tennis and Halloween and holiday social events. For more information on how to get involved or volunteer, call 336-883-3477.
Holiday Parade of Boats
High Point Parks and Recreation is taking registrations for watercraft to participate in a Holiday Parade of Boats from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4. There is no entry fee and there will be several categories of competition; prizes will be awarded. Call Oak Hollow Marina at 336-883-3494 for additional information.
Cornhole tournament
Is your family good at cornhole? Bring your family to Oakview Recreation Center (503 James Road, High Point) from 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 9 and compete in teams of one or two players. Cost to enter is $10 per team. A practice session will be held for registered players from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 8. All ages are welcome. First-, second- and third-place winners will be awarded prizes. Pre-registration is required. Call Oakview Recreation Center at 336-883-3508 for more information or to register.
Vendors needed
Vendor applications are being accepted for the Sneaker Shop, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 20 at Southside Recreation Center (401 Taylor Ave., High Point). Cost is $25; call 336-883-3504 for details.
Little Flippers
This class is designed to introduce the aspiring young gymnast (ages 2-4) to the fundamentals of gymnastics. With help from a parent or guardian, the class will focus on balance, coordination, listening skills and following directions. The next session begins Oct. 5 at Allen Jay Recreation Center (1073 East Springfield Road, High Point) and meets from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Cost is $40 a month per child; another four-week session will be offered in November; call 336-883-3509 to sign up.
MVP Rookie Sports Camp
Future MVP rookies (ages 3–5) will move, stretch and build confidence and focus as they learn the fundamentals of basketball, T-ball, soccer, football and tennis. This is a great way to expose young ones to a variety of sports to assess their interests and to learn the importance of teamwork. Cost is $25 per participant. This program will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays, Oct. 4–Nov. 8, at Allen Jay Recreation Center (1073 East Springfield Road, High Point); call 336-883-3509 to learn more.
Paige Moné is Marketing Coordinator for the City of High Point Parks & Recreation Department. Contact her at paige.mone@highpointnc.gov.