High Point Parks and Recreation offers camps, activities, sports and more

Winter camps give students the opportunity to learn, have fun and make new friends during their break from school over the holidays.

Registration is open now for several camp experiences offered through High Point Parks and Recreation in December.

Piedmont Environmental Center (1220 Penny Road, High Point) has two options for students with an interest in nature and the environment during this time. PEC’s Junior Winter Camp is a one-day experience for 6- and 7-year-old children, offered from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 30.

Campers will engage in outdoor nature adventures as they learn about plants, birds and animals during the winter season. Throughout the day, they will also take weather measurements to gain a greater understanding of how wind, temperatures and moisture levels relate to the cycle of living beings.

Cost is $25 per child for PEC members and $30 for non-members. Call 336-883-8531 to register or learn more.

For 8- to 12-year-old kids, PEC will host its two-day Winter Nature Camp from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 18 and 20. Campers will participate in a giant game of “Natural Clue” with activities that use the “tools,” visit the “places” and sort out the “characters” of the game.

Using the classroom as a base laboratory for their investigations, campers set out to find clue stations in the forest, grounds and garden areas of PEC. Clue stations include Talking Trees, Wild About Weather, Bird Beak Mix-up, Underground Escapes, Made-up Maps, Tipi Tales and more.

Cost is $50 per child for PEC members and $60 for non-members. Call 336-883-8531 to register or learn more.

Allen Jay Recreation Center (1073 East Springfield Road, High Point) will present a new “Pinspiration” camp from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 27-30, featuring activities and daily themes inspired by the popular website Pinterest, including Luau, Animal Lovers, Western Camp Out and Glow Party.

Camp is open to kindergartners through fifth graders. Cost is $100 per participant for the session. Register by calling 336-883-3508.

Deep River Recreation Center’s (1529 Skeet Club Road, High Point) new “Explore the Point” winter camp will also be offered to K-5 students from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 27-30.

This camp gives participants the chance to briefly experience a variety of the youth programming that High Point Parks and Recreation offers, as well as a preview of some upcoming opportunities. Programs include archery, Ozobots, gymnastics, soccer, environmental education, culinary skills, crafts, gardening and esports and more in a week over the holiday break.

Cost is $80 per student. Call Deep River at 336-883-3407 to reserve a spot for your student.

Oak Hollow Tennis Center (3401 N. Centennial St., High Point) will host a Holiday Junior Tennis Camp for 7- to 16-year-olds from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 26-30. Emphasis will be on strengthening tennis skills through fun games and drills.

Cost is $150 for the week or $40 per day. Register by calling 336-883-3493.

Volunteer Fair

High Point Parks and Recreation has a number of volunteer opportunities that support departmental programming throughout the year, including youth athletic coaches, cheer coaches, Miracle League baseball head coaches and assistant coaches, golf rangers, youth fishing instructors, and more.

A Volunteer Fair will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Nov. 19 at Roy B. Culler Jr. Senior Center (921 Eastchester Drive, Suite 1230), where the community can stop by and learn more about how they can make a difference. Current and returning volunteers can enter raffles for prize drawings throughout the event.

There is no cost to attend, and registration is not required. For more information, call 336-883-3477.

Senior Games and SilverArts

Early bird registration will be open through Jan. 31 for the 2023 Greater High Point Senior Games and SilverArts competitions, which run March 28-May 31.

Open to adults ages “50 and better,” athletic events include basketball, track, pickleball, bocce and over 50 other categories. SilverArts provides a stage for the creative talents of the visual, heritage, literary and performing arts.

Cost to register is $10 until Feb. 1, when it increases to $12 per person. Deadline to register is March 31. Call 336-883-3584 or email zachary.miller@highpointnc.gov for information on how to get involved or sponsor.

Holiday Craft Bazaar

Oakview Recreation Center’s (503 James Road, High Point) annual Holiday Craft Bazaar will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 3 and 1-5 p.m. Dec. 4. Vendors will be selling holiday items, crafts, jewelry, toys and more, so this is a great opportunity to get some early holiday shopping done. Santa will also make a special visit from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 3.

Southside Fitness Center

The updated fitness center and cardio room at Southside Recreation Center (401 Taylor Ave., High Point) features on-demand spin classes, an elliptical machine and treadmill, stationary bike, fitness rope, kettlebells, weights, and a Smith bench press machine.

Cost is $2 per visit and a $10 monthly passes are available. For more information, stop by or call 336-883-3504.







Roy B. Culler Jr. Senior Center

The Culler Senior Center (921 Eastchester Drive) offers an array of recreational programs for older adults, including exercise and art classes, card games, choral groups and more.

To learn more, stop by the center or call 336-883-3584 or visit www.highpointnc.gov/pr.







ASPIRE

ASPIRE, formerly known as Special Populations, stands for adaptive sports, programs and inclusive recreation. Programs and services are offered to those with physical and intellectual disabilities in a range of ages and interests.

For more information or to register, call our ASPIRE staff at 336-883-3477.