High Point Parks and Recreation offers variety of summer camps, classes and more

HIGH POINT — The city of High Point is updating its Greenway Master Plan to expand connectivity, enhance health, increase economic vitality and provide further access to nature.
The draft plan will be presented during a virtual public meeting at 6 p.m. May 18 and the city is inviting community input. For more information, or to sign up to attend, visit highpointgreenwayplan.com.
Summer camps
Registration is now open for a variety of summer camps offered by High Point Parks and Recreation. Three recreation centers (Allen Jay, Deep River and Oakview) offer a wide range of activities and field trips for rising first through sixth graders from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 7–Aug. 20. The Trailblazers Camp at Deep River is offered for rising seventh through ninth graders June 7-Aug. 13.
Cost is $80 per week for the first child enrolled, $70 per week for additional siblings; children must attend the same weeks of camp. A T-shirt is included with paid registration. For additional details, residents should call the recreation center.
Junior tennis camps will be offered at Oak Hollow Tennis Center (3401 N. Centennial St.) from mid-June through early August, covering the basic skills of the game. Emphasis on point play is stressed, as well as proper technique and court movement. Cost is $150 per week; call 336-883-3493 for more information.
Virtual Camp Ann for special populations participants (ages 10+) is back in virtual format. Supplies will be delivered to campers’ homes each week in preparation for virtual camp, presented through Zoom. Camp runs from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday, June 21–Aug. 6. No camp is scheduled the week of July 5–9. Cost is $25 per participant per week; call 336-883-3477 to register.
Rec-Tivity Cheer Camp
Enhance team building skills and enjoy “cheerleading with a twist” in this camp for ages 5-10. Rec-Tivity Cheer Camp will be at Southside Recreation Center (401 Taylor Ave., High Point) from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. June 14–18. A camp performance is planned at the end of the session. Cost is $40 per participant; call 336-883-3504 to learn more.
Advanced Nature Camp
Take a five-day trip through North Carolina’s Blue Ridge Mountains on Aug. 9–13; this camp is open to 12- to 15-year-olds. All overnights and most meals take place at Calvin Cottage, Blowing Rock Conference Center. Led by Piedmont Environmental Center staff, day trips to nearby field study sites introduce participants to mountain plant communities, geologic formations and wildlife from the summit of Grandfather Mountain to the depths of Linville Caverns. Cost is $325 per camper; call 336-883-8531 to register.
National Trails Day
Natural beauty and open space, exploration and discovery, solitude and reflection, exercise and other benefits clearly make our lives richer. To celebrate National Trails Day on June 5, PEC staff will guide hikes at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. that day. Hiking groups will have space limitations; registration will take place onsite.
Piedmont Environmental Center is at 1220 Penny Road in High Point. To register for any of PEC’s programs or learn more, call 336-883-8531 or visit www.highpointnc.gov/pec.
Women’s Intro to Kayaking, Safety
Taught by an ACA-certified female instructor, this class for women ages 18+ will cover basic water safety and kayaking techniques. Topics include choosing safety gear, the dangers of cold water, proper paddling and boat handling with instruction on land and the water. Sessions will be offered at Oak Hollow Marina (3431 N. Centennial St., High Point) from 10 a.m. to noon June 17, July 17 and Aug. 15. Cost is $35 per person. Pre-register at highpointnc.gov/pr or call 336-883-3494.
Oak Hollow Open
This Triad tradition is celebrating its 33rd year and returns to Oak Hollow Golf Course (3400 N. Centennial St.) on June 5–6. Entries are open to the first 100 teams of amateur golfers (ages 16+) who register with payment by noon May 29. Seniors (ages 55+) will play from the white tees. The tournament also features a par 3 challenge with the closest to the pin on all par 3s both days. The entry fee of $125 does not include the green fee or cart fee. Call 336-883-3260 to register.
Parent-Child Championship
Another traditional tournament at Oak Hollow offers parents the opportunity to introduce the game to young golfers (ages 5+) or spend time playing with their champion in training. Practice balls will be available beginning at 4:45 p.m. June 19 and enjoy pizza before play begins at 5:30 p.m. Both a captain’s choice (catfight) and a modified alternating shot format (after both have driven from each tee and selected the ball to be played) will be featured. The tournament will be scored on the Callaway system with awards going to the top net and gross winners in each of the tournament’s three divisions. Registration is $50 for the regular division and $40 for junior and sub-junior divisions. Call 336-883-3260 to register.
305 Fitness
305 Fitness combines a mix of cardio, strength training, conditioning and stretching in a rhythmic, easy-to-follow class. Classes are from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through June 26 at Oakview Recreation Center (503 James Road, High Point) and is $5 per class; advance registration is required. Call 336-883-3508 to learn more.
W.O.W.!
“Workout Wednesdays,” for ages 7–17, are designed to improve speed and agility through sport-specific training and drills. Sessions will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, May 5–26, at Allen Jay Recreation Center (1073 East Springfield Road, High Point). Cost is $40 per participant; call 336-883-3509 for details.
Oak Hollow Youth Fishing Derby
On June 5, a free program for youth up to age 15 will teach hands-on skills before participating in a fishing tournament; trophies are awarded in three age groups to those catching the biggest fish, smallest fish and most fish. Check in begins at 7:30 a.m.; derby takes place from 8 to 10 a.m. Registration is limited; T-shirts are provided to the first 125 children to register; call 336-883-3494.
Let’s Make A Racquet
High Point Parks and Recreation’s free introductory program teaches participants ages 5-12 the foundational skills of tennis. Sessions will take place on Thursdays, June 3–24, at Oakview Recreation Center (503 James Road, High Point). Call 336-883-3508 for details.
Paige Moné is Marketing Coordinator for the City of High Point Parks & Recreation Department. Contact her at paige.mone@highpointnc.gov.