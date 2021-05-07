High Point Parks and Recreation offers variety of summer camps, classes and more

Parent-Child Championship

Another traditional tournament at Oak Hollow offers parents the opportunity to introduce the game to young golfers (ages 5+) or spend time playing with their champion in training. Practice balls will be available beginning at 4:45 p.m. June 19 and enjoy pizza before play begins at 5:30 p.m. Both a captain’s choice (catfight) and a modified alternating shot format (after both have driven from each tee and selected the ball to be played) will be featured. The tournament will be scored on the Callaway system with awards going to the top net and gross winners in each of the tournament’s three divisions. Registration is $50 for the regular division and $40 for junior and sub-junior divisions. Call 336-883-3260 to register.