High Point Parks and Recreation: Spring season offers activities for all ages

HIGH POINT — We can see signs of the approaching spring all around us — the trees are beginning to bud, the grass is turning greener and bulbs are popping out. Easter candy is for sale everywhere.
In the world of parks and recreation, there are also signs of the change in season. It’s time for all kinds of spring events and activities, including Senior Games, spring break camps, basketball, softball and more.
People will be spending more time outdoors and enjoying more hours of daylight. Parks and Recreation hopes you will spend some of those days with the department as you “Play. Learn. Enjoy.” in High Point.
Senior Games
A group gathered few weeks ago at the Roy B. Culler, Jr. Senior Center to confirm plans for an annual event: the 2022 Greater High Point Senior Games. Regulations were reviewed and responsibilities were confirmed. After two years of challenges and changes, Senior Games and SilverArts are back in-person.
As the conversation turned to what the games offer and how to encourage people to join in the fun and fellowship, several committee members offered thoughts.
“I volunteer for Senior Games because my entire adult life has been dedicated to encouraging people to be active,” volunteer Kathy Jacobs, the track and field coordinator for the Greater High Point Senior Games, said. “Now that I am a senior myself and I am working hard to be active, I want to do my part to communicate the importance of an active lifestyle to other senior adults. Staying active improves quality of life and helps you feel younger than your age might suggest.”
Registration for the spring competitions of the Greater High Point Senior Games and Silver Arts is underway through March 31. Over 60 competitions are open to those “age 50 and better” and cost is $12 per person. Athletic events range from badminton to track. SilverArts provides a stage for the visual, heritage, literary and performing arts. There are activities such as chair volleyball and a spelling bee.
Committee member Donna Pinckney volunteers with her husband John. The couple were Senior Games ambassadors for the Greater High Point Senior Games several years ago.
“As we recruit participants for senior games, we emphasize that it’s always about having fun,” Donna Pinckney said. “Senior Games is good for your physical self, it’s great for your mental health and best of all, it’s just outstanding for your social life and overall well-being. Once you have picked up a ball or a paintbrush or a camera, you share your gifts with others and experience the thrill of competition. There is absolutely nothing like it.”
For more information on the 2022 Greater High Point Senior Games, call Zach Miller at 336-883-3584 or email zachary.miller@highpointnc.gov.
Spring Break camps
High Point Parks and Recreation is offering several new options for spring break camps this school year. The Spring Break Sports Camp offers children ages 6-12 the chance to enjoy traditional sports as well as alternative sports such as disc golf, archery, cornhole, bowling and more. This camp runs April 18-22 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. Camp will meet at Deep River Recreation Center, at 1529 Skeet Club Road in High Point. Cost is $100 per child for the week; to register or for details, call 3363-883-3407.
The Spring Break Adventure Camp for children in kindergarten through sixth grade meets at Allen Jay Recreation Center (1073 East Springfield Road, High Point) and offers daily field trips and physical activities such as laser tag, ropes course and trampoline. Cost for this week is $120 per child. For registration and details, call 336-883-3509.
Adult and youth athletics
High Point Parks and Recreation’s Spring Adult Softball League is open to players age 18+ and offers men’s and coed divisions. Beginning March 28, teams will play a minimum of eight regular season games and advance to a tournament. Cost to register a team is $400. Contact the athletics office at 336-883-3480 for more information.
The 30 and Older Basketball league returns April 4. There will be a minimum eight-game regular season, plus a single elimination tournament. Play takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and cost is $150 per team. Call 336-883-3480 for more information.
Little Sluggers introduces very young athletes to baseball, with a balanced mix of practices and scrimmages for ages 4-6. Games begin March 25 and will be played from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Fridays and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Neighborhood friends and families are encouraged to register together at their nearest recreation center to play for the same team.
For more information about athletics and other programs for all ages and abilities, visit highpointnc.gov/pr.
Opportunities for youth
“W.O.W.” stands for Workout Wednesdays! This program, which meets at Allen Jay Recreation Center (1073 East Springfield Road, High Point) on Wednesdays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. beginning March 9. It is designed for youth ages 7-17 who would like to improve their speed, agility and athleticism through sport-specific training and drills. Call 336-883-3509 for more information.
Tennis builds character, precision and sportsmanship. Let’s Make Some Racquet is a free introductory tennis program for 5- to 12-year-olds, designed to build foundational skills of the game. Program runs March 10-31 and will take place from 7 to 7:45 p.m. Thursdays at Oakview Recreation Center (503 James Road, High Point). An intermediate session will also be offered. Please call 336-883-3508 to register.
Morehead Recreation Center (101 Price St., High Point) will offer a Youth Archery course starting April 4 for ages 8-14. Beginning archers will learn proper shooting technique and range safety in an environment that encourages focus, increased self-confidence and team building skills. Cost is $25 per child. All equipment is provided and another session will be offered in August. Call Morehead at 336-883-3506 to register.
Piedmont Environmental Center
PEC will offer free 75-minute walks on the trails on Tuesdays through March 22 beginning at 8:30 a.m. A different ecological concept is introduced on each walk; topics include biodiversity, interrelationships, symbiosis, biorhythms and more. Participants should dress for the weather and bring binoculars and a magnifying lens; these tools may be provided for those who don’t have them. Please pre-register one day in advance.
Get ready for spring by building your own bluebird, wren or chickadee birdhouse nesting box. From 10 a.m. to noon March 12, participants will learn about the natural history of 10 species of cavity-nesting birds and how three species can be attracted to their yard or garden area by providing birdhouses for nesting. Families will assemble two pre-cut birdhouses of their choice. Cost is $10 per adult and $5 per child. Individuals will choose one to build, with the option to build one additional birdhouse for an extra $10 fee. Participants must bring a hammer and a Phillip’s head screwdriver or battery-powered screwdriver/drill.
Piedmont Environmental Center is at 1220 Penny Road in High Point. Advance registration is required for most programs and costs vary; please call 336-883-8531 to save your spot.
Opportunities for Adults
The Oak Hollow Bass Tournament will take place rain or shine from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 19 at Oak Hollow Marina (3431 North Centennial St., High Point). Tournament participants will compete to catch five of the biggest largemouth bass for prize money. Cost is $50 per team plus $7 launch fee; launch fee is waived if you register by March 18. Payback is $100 of the entry fees and an optional $10 Big Fish Pot. Call the marina office at 336-883-3494 or stop by to register.
A clinic for intermediate to advanced pickleball players will be held from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, March 8-29, at Morehead Recreation Center (101 Price St., High Point). If you have reached a plateau in levels 2.0-3.0 in the game and want to take it to the next level, call 336-883-3584 to save your spot in this program.
Bring your four-legged family member to Oakview Recreation Center (503 James Road, High Point) from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, March 22-April 26, for Dog Obedience Class. The course is open to all breeds ages 8 weeks and older; the cost is $50 per dog. Participants must bring the pet’s vaccination records; a 6-foot, non-retractable leash; a choke collar; and dog treats. Call 336-883-3508 to learn more or register.
ASPIRE
ASPIRE, formerly known as special populations, stands for Adaptive Sports, Programs and Inclusive Recreation. Programs and services are offered to individuals with physical and intellectual disabilities over a range of ages and interests.
From 2 to 4 p.m. March 1, visit the ASPIRE Expo at the Culler Senior Center (921 Eastchester Drive, Suite 1230) to learn more about the program. The first 100 attendees will receive a swag bag. To speak with staff, call 336-883-3481 or email leanne.lyons@highpointnc.gov.
Abilities Tennis is coming to High Point. Through a partnership with the Guilford Regional Tennis Association (GRETA) and the Abilities Tennis Association of North Carolina, ASPIRE will offer the program for ages 8 and up at the Oak Hollow Tennis Center (3401 North Centennial St., High Point). Individuals with intellectual disabilities will learn the fundamentals of tennis, while increasing socialization, inclusion and exercise from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturdays, March 5-26; another session is coming in April. Contact Leanne Lyons at 336-883-3481 to register in advance.
Miracle League, a baseball program for 5- to 22-year-olds with physical, developmental or intellectual disabilities, comes back for its spring season on April 1 with Skills Night and game play beginning April 8. Games are played on Friday evenings and Saturday mornings through May 21. Volunteer coaches are needed; contact Timpani Troxler at 336-883-3483 or timpani.lopp@highpointnc.gov.
Paige Moné is marketing coordinator for the city of High Point Parks and Recreation Department. Contact her at paige.mone@highpointnc.gov.