High Point Parks and Recreation: Spring season offers activities for all ages

HIGH POINT — We can see signs of the approaching spring all around us — the trees are beginning to bud, the grass is turning greener and bulbs are popping out. Easter candy is for sale everywhere.

In the world of parks and recreation, there are also signs of the change in season. It’s time for all kinds of spring events and activities, including Senior Games, spring break camps, basketball, softball and more.

People will be spending more time outdoors and enjoying more hours of daylight. Parks and Recreation hopes you will spend some of those days with the department as you “Play. Learn. Enjoy.” in High Point.

Senior Games

A group gathered few weeks ago at the Roy B. Culler, Jr. Senior Center to confirm plans for an annual event: the 2022 Greater High Point Senior Games. Regulations were reviewed and responsibilities were confirmed. After two years of challenges and changes, Senior Games and SilverArts are back in-person.

As the conversation turned to what the games offer and how to encourage people to join in the fun and fellowship, several committee members offered thoughts.