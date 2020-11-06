High Point Parks & Recreation kicks off holiday fun with boat parade

An advanced youth basketball clinic for ages 13-17 will be offered on Thursdays from 6:30–7:30 p.m. through Dec. 3. Each session costs $5 and uses the Dr. Dish shooting machine to help develop more advanced skills.

The introductory course in Archery for youth ages 5–12 at Morehead teaches the fundamentals of proper shooting form, technique and range safety in an environment that encourages focus, self-confidence and sportsmanship. All equipment will be provided. Cost is $25 per student.

Family Open Gym time at Morehead allows families to work out together at no cost in a casual, relaxed atmosphere on Saturdays from 9:30–10:30 a.m. Please call Morehead at 336-883-3506 to reserve your time for this and other activities.

A partnership with the Roy B. Culler, Jr. Senior Center brings outdoor activities for senior adults (age 50+) to Morehead on Mondays and Wednesdays, Nov. 16–25, from noon to 1 p.m. Play cornhole, bocce, badminton and horseshoes with friends. To register, call the Senior Center at 336-883-3584.

Information on programs and events at Morehead Recreation Center is available on our webpage at www.highpointnc.gov/pr or by contacting Gerard Harvey at gerard.harvey@highpointnc.gov or 336-883-3506.

