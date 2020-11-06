High Point Parks & Recreation kicks off holiday fun with boat parade

HIGH POINT - From fall leaf tours to events to get you in the holiday spirit, the city's parks and recreation department is hosting a variety of activities for all ages to enjoy.
Holiday boat parade
The city will hold its first Holiday Boat Parade on Saturday, Nov. 14. Spectators are invited to watch the parade from Festival Park, 1841 Eastchester Drive in High Point beginning at 6 p.m. We are also inviting people to decorate their boats with lights and decorations and participate in the parade! For more information on how to register a boat and join the festivities, call 336-883-3494.
Morehead Recreation Center
Morehead Recreation Center (101 Price St., High Point) offers a wide variety of activities for youth and family, including Basketball Shooting sessions (ages 10+) on Saturdays from 10:45 a.m.–12:15 p.m. and 12:30–2 p.m. through Dec. 19. Participants will have the opportunity to work on the fundamentals of basketball and enhance their skills. Cost is $10 per session; all in-house equipment will be available, including our Dr. Dish shooting machine.
Free beginning and intermediate youth basketball clinics will take place on Tuesdays and Wednesdays through Dec. 2 from 6:30–7:30 p.m. The beginning clinic focuses on proper form, dribbling and ball handling; the intermediate clinic offers higher level drills and instruction that emphasizes technique.
An advanced youth basketball clinic for ages 13-17 will be offered on Thursdays from 6:30–7:30 p.m. through Dec. 3. Each session costs $5 and uses the Dr. Dish shooting machine to help develop more advanced skills.
The introductory course in Archery for youth ages 5–12 at Morehead teaches the fundamentals of proper shooting form, technique and range safety in an environment that encourages focus, self-confidence and sportsmanship. All equipment will be provided. Cost is $25 per student.
Family Open Gym time at Morehead allows families to work out together at no cost in a casual, relaxed atmosphere on Saturdays from 9:30–10:30 a.m. Please call Morehead at 336-883-3506 to reserve your time for this and other activities.
A partnership with the Roy B. Culler, Jr. Senior Center brings outdoor activities for senior adults (age 50+) to Morehead on Mondays and Wednesdays, Nov. 16–25, from noon to 1 p.m. Play cornhole, bocce, badminton and horseshoes with friends. To register, call the Senior Center at 336-883-3584.
Information on programs and events at Morehead Recreation Center is available on our webpage at www.highpointnc.gov/pr or by contacting Gerard Harvey at gerard.harvey@highpointnc.gov or 336-883-3506.
Fall leaf tours
A High Point tradition returns! Enjoy the spectacular fall colors on this guided 45-minute tour, which takes visitors around the Arnold J. Koonce, Jr. Lake at High Point City Lake Park (602 West Main St., Jamestown) at the height of its most beautiful season. Learn about wildlife and seasonal changes in and around the lake from Dick Thomas, director of the Piedmont Environmental Center. Tours are offered Nov. 7 and 8 from 1–5 p.m. Cost is $4 per person; to register or learn more, please call the marina office at High Point City Lake Park at 336-883-3498.
Veterans Day
Washington Terrace Community Center (101 Gordon St.) will host a drive-thru Veterans Lunch on Tuesday, Nov. 10 from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. Lunch is free to the first 50 veterans who drive up. For more information, call 336-883-8599.
The Roy B. Culler, Jr. Senior Center (600 North Hamilton St., High Point) is offering a drive-thru Veterans Breakfast on Friday, Nov. 13 from 9–10 a.m. Call to 336-883-3584 to register.
Piedmont Environmental Center
PEC (1200 Penny Road, High Point) will offer Fall Leaves Sensory Hikes (ages 15+) on Tuesday, Nov. 10 from 9–11:30 a.m. and Saturday, Nov. 14 from 9–11:30 a.m. Learn about a few of the Piedmont area's many trees as you experience a guided hike with a PEC naturalist on the trails of the nature preserve. We will look for fall color, crunch some leaves and listen to the wind. This family sensory hike immerses you in the feeling of fall - sounds, sights, smells and textures.
On the Fall Leaves Family Hikes (ages 5+) on Tuesday, Nov. 17 from 9–11:30 a.m. and Saturday, Nov. 21 from 9–11:30 a.m., participants will learn more about the common types of trees we see in the Piedmont. A quiet walk on the trail to experience the sounds, smells, sights and feelings of fall and a simple craft will complete the experience.
Cost for each hike is $3 per person; call 336-883-8531 to register.
Special populations virtual yoga
Our Special Populations section provides year-round recreational and leisure opportunities for children and adults with disabilities and is currently offering regular virtual programming opportunities. Our adapted virtual yoga class can be done in chairs and is open to Special Populations participants of all abilities; new friends are invited to join us as well. Classes will be held on Wednesdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. through Nov. 17. Please send an email to stephanie.hedgecock@highpointnc.gov for more information on our Special Populations programs or to register for Virtual Yoga.
Youth basketball, football and tennis
High Point Parks & Recreation is also offering a number of youth programs in basketball, football and tennis throughout the fall for a wide range of ages and skill levels. Please visit our webpage or call us at 336-883-3469 to learn more.
Holiday craft bazaar
Oakview Recreation Center (503 James Road, High Point) will host its annual craft bazaar on Saturday, Dec. 5 from 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Vendors will offer a wide variety of crafts, jewelry, holiday décor and more. Are you interested in being a vendor? Please call 336-883-3508 for more information.
Stay up to date on everything that’s happening by following us on Facebook (High Point Parks & Recreation NC) or visiting our website at www.highpointnc.gov/pr.
Paige Moné is the marketing coordinator for the City of High Point Parks & Recreation Department. Contact her at paige.mone@highpointnc.gov.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!