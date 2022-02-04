High Point Parks & Recreation offers a February filled with activities for all ages

After a two-year break due to staff changes and COVID restrictions, the Visually Impaired (VI) Variety Club is back. This program is designed for ages 18 and older who have vision impairment, as well as their families and friends. Participants come together to enjoy social engagement, find support and improve their overall health and wellness. To learn more, contact Leanne Lyons at 336-883-3481 or leanne.lyons@highpointnc.gov.

Community gardens

Community gardens provide the opportunity for people to work together to produce healthy food options and lead healthier lives. High Point Parks and Recreation now offers community garden plots at two sites, at Oakview Recreation Center (503 James Road) and Morehead Recreation Center (101 Price St.). Current plot holders at Oakview may renew their 2022 spots starting Feb. 15. During this time, a limited number of plots will be available for those not renting a current plot in the existing garden. Any remaining plots will be open to the public beginning March 2. Cost is $20 per plot. Call Oakview at 336-883-3508 to learn more.

The community garden at Morehead Recreation Center is new for 2022. Plots are $20 each and can be reserved beginning March 15. Call Morehead at 336-883-3506 to get information about participation at this location.