High Point Parks & Recreation offers a February filled with activities for all ages

HIGH POINT — Ready to shake off the snow and get moving? High Point Parks and Recreation has a number of things lined up for February for all ages.
Senior Games
Join the fitness and fellowship that is Senior Games and SilverArts. Athletic events at the games range from badminton to track. SilverArts provides a stage for the visual, heritage, literary and performing arts.
Competitions are open to those “age 50 and better” and is $12 per person. Register through March 31. Contact Zach Miller at 336-883-3584 or email him at zachary.miller@highpointnc.gov.
Black History Month
Deep River Recreation Center (1529 Skeet Club Road) will host a free Live Wax Museum in honor of Black History Month from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 18. Participants will see and hear from influential leaders in history.
Denim and Diamonds
Build and decorate a race car and compete against other families from 3 to 5 p.m. Feb. 19 at Oakview Recreation Center (503 James Road), while enjoying snacks and taking photos in a photo booth with racing-themed props. The $6 registration fee covers one child (ages 5–12) and up to two adults. For details, call 336-883-3508.
Southside fitness center
The fitness center at Southside Recreation Center (401 Taylor Ave.) has been remodeled and offers a cardio fitness room, elliptical machine, treadmill, fitness rope, kettlebells, weights and a Smith Bench press machine. Work out at your pace on the spin bikes, using on-demand spin and fitness workouts.
The fitness center is open Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; register for a time slot by calling 336-883-3504. Cost is $2 per visit; $10 monthly passes are also available.
Heart art class
Youth ages 5-10 are invited to create three Valentine-themed crafts, including a heart-themed canvas, a heart love bug and a Valentine card for someone special. The workshop is from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 12 at Allen Jay Recreation Center (1073 East Springfield Road, High Point). Cost is $15 per child; light refreshments will be served. Call 336.883.3509 to register.
Adaptive sports
ASPIRE, which stands for adaptive sports, programs and inclusive recreation, will host an open gym time for adaptive archery for ages 8 and older from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 22 at Morehead Recreation Center (101 Price St.). Adaptive equipment is available and no previous experience is needed. There is no cost to participate and the program will be offered again on March 8 and 22. Contact Timpani Lopp at 336-883-3483 or timpani.lopp@highpointnc.gov.
After a two-year break due to staff changes and COVID restrictions, the Visually Impaired (VI) Variety Club is back. This program is designed for ages 18 and older who have vision impairment, as well as their families and friends. Participants come together to enjoy social engagement, find support and improve their overall health and wellness. To learn more, contact Leanne Lyons at 336-883-3481 or leanne.lyons@highpointnc.gov.
Community gardens
Community gardens provide the opportunity for people to work together to produce healthy food options and lead healthier lives. High Point Parks and Recreation now offers community garden plots at two sites, at Oakview Recreation Center (503 James Road) and Morehead Recreation Center (101 Price St.). Current plot holders at Oakview may renew their 2022 spots starting Feb. 15. During this time, a limited number of plots will be available for those not renting a current plot in the existing garden. Any remaining plots will be open to the public beginning March 2. Cost is $20 per plot. Call Oakview at 336-883-3508 to learn more.
The community garden at Morehead Recreation Center is new for 2022. Plots are $20 each and can be reserved beginning March 15. Call Morehead at 336-883-3506 to get information about participation at this location.
Piedmont Environmental Center
Grab your binoculars and coat to join PEC staff on a Winter Bird Hike from 9 to 11 a.m. Feb. 18. Walk the forest trails searching for winter residents such as golden and ruby-crowned kinglets, yellow-bellied sapsuckers and brown creepers. Binoculars are available for those who don’t have them. Advance registration is required; program is free for PEC members and $3 per person for non-members.
PEC will offer free 75-minute walks on the trails on Tuesdays through March 22 beginning at 8:30 a.m. A different ecological concept is introduced on each walk; pre-register one day in advance before each walk.
Piedmont Environmental Center is at 1220 Penny Road in High Point. Advance registration is required for most programs and costs vary; call 336-883-8531 for details.
Junior scientists
Children ages 8-12 are challenged to enhance problem-solving abilities, creativity and critical thinking skills. The program will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, through April 12, at Oakview Recreation Center (503 James Road). Cost is $30 per child and registration can be made at 336-883-3508.
Paige Moné is marketing coordinator for the city of High Point Parks and Recreation Department. Contact her at paige.mone@highpointnc.gov.