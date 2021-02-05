High Point Parks & Recreation offers indoor, outdoor winter fun

Bored this winter? High Point Parks & Recreation is offering indoor and outdoor programs and events for a range of ages, interests and skill levels. Staff is carefully observing safe physical distancing and cleaning protocols and look forward to welcoming anyone who wants to discover new ways to get more active, learn new skills and enjoy time with friends and family.

Piedmont Environmental Center

Build your own bluebird, wren or chickadee birdhouse nesting box at PEC (1220 Penny Road, High Point) from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 20. Participants will learn about the natural history of 10 species of cavity-nesting birds and how three species can be attracted to their yard or garden area by providing birdhouses for nesting. Families will assemble two pre-cut birdhouses of their choice. Individuals will choose one to build, with the option to build another birdhouse for an additional $10 fee. Participants must bring a hammer and a Phillip's head screwdriver. Participants are required to wear a face mask.