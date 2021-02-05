High Point Parks & Recreation offers indoor, outdoor winter fun

Bored this winter? High Point Parks & Recreation is offering indoor and outdoor programs and events for a range of ages, interests and skill levels. Staff is carefully observing safe physical distancing and cleaning protocols and look forward to welcoming anyone who wants to discover new ways to get more active, learn new skills and enjoy time with friends and family.
Piedmont Environmental Center
Build your own bluebird, wren or chickadee birdhouse nesting box at PEC (1220 Penny Road, High Point) from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 20. Participants will learn about the natural history of 10 species of cavity-nesting birds and how three species can be attracted to their yard or garden area by providing birdhouses for nesting. Families will assemble two pre-cut birdhouses of their choice. Individuals will choose one to build, with the option to build another birdhouse for an additional $10 fee. Participants must bring a hammer and a Phillip's head screwdriver. Participants are required to wear a face mask.
Leaf shape is not the only way to tell what species of tree you are looking at when out walking. Join PEC staff from 9 to 11 a.m. Feb. 27 to learn how to identify trees of the Piedmont using their bark, buds and leaf scars as clues. You will take home a Winter Tree Finder book and the "know how" to identify trees in your backyard. Cost is $10 per person. This class is for participants ages 18 and older and will be held outdoors, so bundle up and wear comfortable shoes.
Enjoy the sights and sounds of the approaching new season as PEC offers its “Discovering Spring Nature Walks” from 7 to 8:30 a.m. March 5, 12, 19 and 26. Open to ages 18 and older. There is no charge to participate but you must register in advance.
To register for any of PEC’s programs or learn more about them, call 336-883-8531 or visit www.highpointnc.gov/pec.
Black History Month events
During a tour of the Black History Month Live Wax Museum you will see and hear from influential African American and non-African American people in history. Participants will be able to try and guess the identity of each person; the top five with the most correct win a prize. This event, which is free and open to all ages, is from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 26 at Deep River Recreation Center, at 1529 Skeet Club Road in High Point. Please call 336-883-3407 for additional information.
Free February at Southside Fitness Center
Southside Recreation Center is offering free one-hour visits to its Fitness Center in February. The facility was recently remodeled and offers an elliptical machine, treadmill, stationary bike, fitness rope, kettlebells, weights and a Smith Bench press machine. The center is open from 9 a.m to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and you must register in advance for a time slot by calling 336-883-3504.
Community Garden
Community gardens encourage healthier eating habits as people work together to produce healthier food options for themselves and others. Current plot holders at Oakview Recreation Center’s Community Garden (503 James Road, High Point) may renew their plots from Feb. 15-March 1; beginning March 2 all available plots will be released for the public. Please call Oakview at 336-883-3508 to renew or for more information.
More at Oakview Recreation Center
- Oakview’s educational program for junior scientists in the making will be offered from 6 to 7 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 12-March 19. The program, for children ages 8-12, reinforces learning through hands-on experiments. Participants will be challenged in a positive way and enhance their problem–solving ability, creativity and critical thinking skills. Cost is $30 per child for six classes.
- Crafting is a way to learn a new skill, tap into your creative side and reduce stress. Oakview’s next series of adult crafting classes begin Feb. 20 and will meet from 11 a.m. to noon Saturdays, through March 27. Sessions cost $10 and will include canvas painting, jewelry making and more. Social distancing will be observed.
- Virtual arts and crafts classes for older adults (ages 50+) will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, from Feb. 16-March 16. Projects will include suncatchers and beaded bookmarks and instruction will take place online. With advance registration, supplies will be delivered to your home before each class; cost is $5 per session.
- Discover one of the fastest growing sports in the country — pickleball! The open gym time from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Oakview Recreation Center (503 James Road, High Point) allows you to practice this easy-to-learn game that combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping pong. Space is available through March 30 and cost is $2 per session.
- Dog obedience classes continue to be offered for all breeds ages 8 weeks and older at Oakview. Participants must bring the pet’s vaccination records, a 6 foot non-retractable leash, a choke collar and treats. Cost is $25; please call for information on upcoming sessions.
- Coming up on three Saturdays in March and April: Nerf Wars! Participants ages 13-17 can test their Nerf skills in a real-life Nerf arena. Cost is $10 per person.
For information on any programs offered at Oakview Recreation Center, or to register for one of them, call 336-883-3508 or visit www.highpointnc.gov/pr.
Kindercrafting
Crafting stimulates creativity and imagination in young children and encourages them to focus and listen. Deep River Recreation Center (1529 Skeet Club Road, High Point) will offer a series of Kindercrafting classes for children ages 2-5 from 6 to 7 p.m. Mondays, from Feb. 8-March 15. Adults and children will enjoy hands-on projects together, like making stick puppets and simple bird feeders. Cost is $30 for all six sessions; call 336-883-3407 to register in advance.
Princess and The Frog Tea Party
Bring your little one dressed as a favorite princess character for a magical tea party at Deep River Recreation Center (1529 Skeet Club Road, High Point) from 3 to 6 p.m. Feb. 20. While observing safe social distancing, participants (ages 3–9) will enjoy dancing, games, snacks and a craft. If they wish, they can also get their nails done before taking a photo with our visiting princess. Cost is $15 per princess and space is limited; call 336-883-3407 to register.
Culler Senior Center
Celebrate the spirit of Valentine’s Day at the Roy B. Culler, Jr. Senior Center’s new location at 921 Eastchester Drive in High Point (formerly Oak Hollow Mall). On Feb. 12, there will have goody bags filled with sweet treats for the first 60 registered participants; they will be distributed in a socially distanced drive-thru format. Call 336-883-3584 to sign up.
The Culler Senior Center is also offering a number of virtual programs to enhance health in adults ages “50 and better,” including Virtual Chair Yoga, Virtual Stretching, Virtual Low Impact Cardio and Virtual Morning Exercise Drills. To register or learn more, visit the High Point Parks & Recreation webpage at www.highpointnc.gov/pr or call the center at 336-883-8520.
E-Sports League
Designed to provide teens and young adults a recreational, fun and competitive gaming experience from home, registered participants in the E-Sports League will compete in various games at different skill levels using popular video games on X-Box, PS4 and Switch. Some games and leagues are free, others require a small fee to participate. The Mission Control app is free to download; for more details, search for “High Point Parks & Recreation,” and select the game or league in which you are interested. All participants receive a T-shirt with their registration and trophies will be awarded to the first and second place winners. Please contact Kimili Long at 336-883-3504 or kimili.long@highpointnc.gov for details.
Winter Golf Rates
Through Feb. 28, winter golf rates are in effect beginning at 8 a.m. at two golf courses. At Oak Hollow, play on weekdays for $26 with a cart and receive a $3 food voucher for the grill room. Weekend rates are $30 with a cart and a $3 food voucher.
At Blair Park, the weekday rate is $18 with a cart and a $3 food voucher and $22 on weekends with a cart and $3 food voucher.
Breaking Down the Bars
Youth ages 12–18 will gain a better understanding of different genres of music — with a focus on hip-hop and R&B — in a program from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 4–25 at Morehead Recreation Center (101 Price St., High Point). During the process, break down lyrics, songs and poems; participants will ultimately learn to write their own music. There is no cost for this program but space is limited and registration is required; call 336-883-3506.
Morehead Recreation Center is also offering a variety of open-gym basketball shootaround times for youth, teens and adults throughout each week. Cost is $2 per session, participants get some exercise in a low key, socially distanced environment while they sharpen their basketball skills. Masks are required.
Paige Moné is marketing coordinator for the City of High Point Parks & Recreation Department. Contact her at paige.mone@highpointnc.gov.