High Point Parks & Recreation will host Winter Wonder Park, senior games, winter camps and more

We all know that once school starts back, it seems like just a matter of days until Halloween, then the mad dash to Thanksgiving, then right into Christmas. Now, here we are and, suddenly, it’s December.

High Point Parks & Recreation has planned a month full of festive, fun programs and events for you and your family.

Winter Wonder Park

Winter Wonder Park will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Dec. 11, 17, 18, 31 and Jan. 1 at High Point City Lake Park, 602 W. Main St., Jamestown. Train and carousel rides and rounds of mini golf will be available with a $5 all-you-can-ride pass or $2 for single train or carousel tickets and $3 per round for mini golf.

Hot chocolate will be for sale at the concession stand, and light displays will be featured around the park. Call 336-883-3498 for information.

Senior Games and SilverArts

The local 2023 Greater High Point Senior Games are open to adults ages “50 and better.”

The athletics events include golf, tennis, pickleball, basketball, track, billiards, volleyball, bocce and more than 50 other categories.

SilverArts, which provides a stage for the creative talents of the visual, heritage, literary and performing arts, will run from March 28 to May 31.

Early bird registration for the games and SilverArts is open through Jan. 31.

Cost to register is $10 until Feb. 1, when it increases to $12 per person. Deadline to register is March 31.

Call 336-883-3584 or email Zachary.miller@highpointnc.gov for information on how to get involved or become a sponsor.

Winter camps

Once the gifts are opened and the parents return to work, our winter camps give students the opportunity to learn, have fun and make new friends during their holiday break from school.

No need to hang around the house. Registration is open for several camp experiences offered through High Point Parks & Recreation in December.

Oak Hollow Tennis Center, 3401 N. Centennial St., High Point, will host a Holiday Junior Tennis Camp for 7 to 16-year-olds from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 26-30. Emphasis will be on strengthening tennis skills through fun games and drills.

Cost is $150 for the week or $40 per day. Register by calling 336-883-3493.

Allen Jay Recreation Center, 1073 E. Springfield Road, High Point, will present a new “Pinspiration” Camp from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 27-30, featuring fun activities and daily themes inspired by the popular website Pinterest, including Luau, Animal Lovers, Western Camp Out and Glow Party. Camp is open to kindergarteners through fifth-graders.

Cost is $100 per participant. Register by calling 336-883-3508.

For 8- to 12-year-olds, Piedmont Environmental Center, 1220 Penny Road, High Point, will host its two-day Winter Nature Camp from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 28 and 29.

Campers will participate in a giant game of “Natural Clue” with activities that use the tools, visit the places and sort out the characters of the game. Using the classroom as a base laboratory for their investigations, campers set out to find clue stations in the forest, grounds and garden areas of PEC. Clue stations include Talking Trees, Wild About Weather, Bird Beak Mix-up, Underground Escapes, Made-up Maps, Tipi Tales and more.

Cost is $50 per child for PEC members and $60 for nonmembers. Call 336-883-8531 to register or learn more.

PEC also will offer Junior Winter Camp, a one-day experience for 6- and 7-year-olds from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 30. Campers will engage in outdoor nature adventures as they learn about plants, birds and animals during the winter season. Throughout the day, they also will take weather measurements to gain a greater understanding of how wind, temperatures and moisture levels relate to the cycle of living beings.

Cost is $25 per child for PEC members and $30 for nonmembers. Call 336-883-8531 to register or learn more.

Deep River Recreation Center, 1529 Skeet Club Road, High Point, will host Explore the Point Winter Camp, offered to kindergarten through fifth-grade students from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 27-30.

This camp gives participants the chance to experience a variety of the youth programming that High Point Parks & Recreation offers, as well as a preview of some upcoming opportunities. Programs include archery, Ozobots, gymnastics, soccer, environmental education, culinary skills, crafts, gardening, esports and more.

Cost is $80 per student. Call Deep River at 336-883-3407 to reserve a spot for your student.

For more about High Point Parks & Recreation, go to highpointnc.gov/pr.